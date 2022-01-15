3 Fortnite throwables that players love (& 3 that everyone hates)

With every season of Fortnite, the loot pool evolves and changes. Some items are vaulted, others unvaulted, and a few new ones are added. However, the items that cause the most hype in-game are throwables.

Over the years, numerous throwable items have come and gone from Fortnite. Some have been memorable, while others have been rage-inducing. Here's a look at a few such throwables from the game.

Fortnite players loved these throwable items

1) Firefly Jar

Introduced during Chapter 2 Season 3, Firefly Jars soon became popular in Fortnite. When thrown, the jar breaks open, and tiny fireflies set flammable surfaces ablaze. They can be easily found all over the map and are useful for clearing out wooden structures.

2) Paper Bomb Kunai

One of the most memorable items from the Naruto crossover in Chapter 2 Season 8, is the Paper Bomb Kunai. Depending on the opponent's proximity, when thrown, it could lock onto its target. While the damage was insignificant, it was enough to displace the enemy or knock them down.

3) Shockwave Grenade

Shockwave Grenades hold a special place in the Fortnite community. They were introduced during Chapter 1 Season 5. Players could use them for mobility, out-running opponents, and even pushing enemies outside the safe zone. Sadly, the item was vaulted following an in-game alien invasion.

Players couldn't wait for these items to get vaulted in Fortnite

1) Cuddle Fish

Cuddle Fish was broken at launch. They wrecked absolutely everything in Chapter 2 Season 6. However, what made them so hated was that they could be stacked and would explode when players went too close. The item was promptly vaulted the following season.

2) Boogie Bomb

The Boogie Bomb was added to the game during Chapter 1 Season 2. At first, players were fascinated with the item. However, as time went on, the community grew fed up with it. Players hate the item so much that they didn't even vote it back to the loot pool in Chapter 2 Season 8.

3) Stink Flopper

The Stink Floppers were introduced to the game during Chapter 2 Season 6. It caused quite a stir in-game as it mimicked a Stink Bomb. Although they were an excellent addition to the Primal theme, players couldn't wait for them to be vaulted. Perhaps if they didn't affect HP directly, it would have been a good item to have.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar