"You can hear them from 300m away!": Fortnite YouTuber discovers the most broken Chapter 3 feature

Fortnite Chapter 3 has brought an increasing number of glitches, meta and broken features. From a nasty XP Glitch in creative that has no limit to the Stinger SMG meta, players and content creators are having their fun with it.

YouTuber and Fortnite content creator MUSELK discovers the power of visualizing sound effects in Chapter 3. The method is so broken that players can take advantage of it from a whole new perspective. Turning on visual sound effects from in-game sound settings will enable this broken feature for every player.

MUSELK joins the "Fortnite is broken" trend

This chapter has created videos and content surrounding all meta, broken features and even glitches. These have received a wild number of views from the community.

So much content has been created surrounding issues with Chapter 3 that veteran players have entirely given up on the game altogether.

Joining the "Broken Fortnite" trend is MUSELK, who is known for discovering Easter eggs, exploring exciting ways to play around the island and innovative usage of items and weapons.

While in a public match with his duo, the YouTuber can't help but notice the visual sound effects of opponent activity taking place over 300 meters away.

Reboot marker indicating a "Reboot Van" more than 300 m away (Image via Youtube/MUSELK)

Once he sees the reboot indicator overhead, he swings towards its direction with his duo. Upon reaching there, he sees that the reboot is taking place outside the storm and over 300 meters away from his previous location. Interestingly, that's when he starts exploring more of this feature.

Gunshots being heard from the other side of the mountain, over 400 m away (Image via YouTube/MUSELK)

Using the feature to his advantage, he then arrives at the bottom of the mountain and still hears gunshots of a fight happening 400 meters away.

He swings his way up the mountain and then slides downhill, only to find his opponents engaged in a build fight 200 meters away. In the end, he concludes that even if a player doesn't have headphones on, they can still win the game by using Visual sound effects to its max potential.

What does the community say about this?

The player community was quick to the chase and started exploiting the Visualize Sound Effects feature with 3D Headphones to secure in-game wins. Since the feature is so broken, Epic might have to fix it in the upcoming v19.10 update in order to maintain their credibility.

Envy @SkyCladDrifter lol, the audio indicator in fortnite is reflected in the water lol, the audio indicator in fortnite is reflected in the water https://t.co/6QeIRUeciu

While casual players are having fun with this feature, competitive ones are having a hard time. Only time will tell if Epic has any plans to address this issue that is a growing concern amongst the community.

