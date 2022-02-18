3 things about OG Fortnite that players still miss (& 3 things they despised)

Although the "good old days" may be over, "OG" Fortnite players have not been able to stop thinking about them. While Chapter 3 has many elements from the past currently in-game, things will never be the same.

The early days of the game were some of the fondest in memory, and many features from that time period are dearly missed even today. Likewise, there were a few things that every "OG" player hated in-game and still abhors to this day.

OG Fortnite players dearly miss these features

1) Graphics

Even though Chapter 1 didn't have ray tracing support or high definition assets, the game still felt amazing. In fact, the way the game looked and felt is the very reason why players flocked to it. While graphics have immensely improved since the early days, many still reminisce about how the game looked in the days gone by.

2) Sweat-free lobbies

As with most online games, the player base takes time to learn and adapt. In the early days, most players were evenly skilled in combat and building. This made the competition fair for everyone, and even newbies were able to secure Victory Royales from time to time.

3) The Chapter 1 map

The crème de la crème of Chapter 1 was the map. It won the hearts of the community and evolved over time to reflect in-game events. Despite the current map incorporating a few assets from the "OG" days, players have not been able to let go of the past.

OG Fortnite players hated these things in-game

1) Overbuilding

After Chapter 1 took off, building in-game began evolving rapidly. It went from players building a simple ramp in order to secure high ground, to building an entire proverbial city. This trend continues to this day and players who do this in-game are referred to as "try-hards or sweats."

2) X-4 Stormwing

The mighty X-4 Stormwing was introduced to Fortnite during Chapter 1 Season 7. At first, the aerial vehicle was received with much joy and enthusiasm. However, as time progressed, players got tired of being shot at from above. The vehicle was promptly vaulted the following season and was limited to LTMs.

3) Infinity Blade

When it comes to the most hated items in Fortnite Chapter 1, the Mythic Infinity Blade takes center stage. Introduced during Season 7, the item was completely broken. It was so overpowered that the developers vaulted it via a hotfix soon after it was added in. The item hasn't been seen since in the game.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

