12 best Mythic weapons in Fortnite (Chapter 1 to Chapter 3)

Throughout Fortnite's timeline, many powerful weapons have come and gone from the game. While most have been seasonal or part of the loot pool, others were special and added to make combat interesting.

However, some were too powerful and had to be nerfed or vaulted quickly. While others only lasted as long as the collaboration did. Nevertheless, they created a lot of amusing gameplay moments and kept the community entertained.

Disclaimer: This list is not ranked in any particular order and reflects the writer's views.

Most powerful Mythic weapons in Fortnite history

12) Sideways Scythe

Chapter 2 Season 8 saw the release of one of the most broken Mythics to have ever graced Fortnite - the Sideways Scythe. The weapon was so broken that it killed the user if they tried to execute a "superhero landing".

11) Infinity Blade

The Infinity Blade was added to the game during Chapter 1 Season 7, and was vaulted in the first hotfix. The weapon, to an extent, turned players into a God. If wielded, the user would passively recover HP, gain more HP/shields, recover HP by dealing damage, and even move faster in-game.

10) Carnage and Venom Symbiotes

Carnage and Venom Symbiotes were added to the game during the early days of Chapter 2 Season 8. The weapon enables players to grab opponents through builds and eliminate them.

9) Spire Assassin's Primal Shotgun

The Primal Shotguns in Chapter 2 Season 6 were powerful enough already. However, the developers thought adding a Mythic version called Spire Assassin's Primal Shotgun was necessary. The weapon was insanely powerful and was eventually replaced with a Recycler as nerfing it did nothing.

8) Midas' Drum Gun

Midas' Drum Gun was a beast at close-range despite not having first-hit accuracy. Any opponent unlucky enough to get in front of the barrel won't last for very long. It was added during Chapter 2 Season 2, and subsequently remodeled into Jules' Drum Gun for the next season.

7) Thor's Stormbreaker

Thor's Stormbreaker was introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 1 Season 8. It featured three attack types and was devastating to builds. With the ability to deal over 600 damage per hit, there was no hiding from this weapon.

6) Lightsabers

Lightsabers were added to the game during Chapter 2 Season 1. While they were not broken in nature, they deflected bullets. This made them highly potent in close-range combat. Once a player wielding a Lightsaber closed the gap with their opponent, there was no escape.

5) Brutus' Minigun

When it comes to weapons that can deliver non-stop firepower, Brutus' Minigun tops the charts. Dealing 252 damage per second, this weapon could stop an opponent dead in their tracks. It was introduced to the game during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 and was vaulted the following season.

4) Ocean's Burst Assault Rifle

With first-shot accuracy and two bullets per burst, Ocean's Burst Assault Rifle dominated the game in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3. To add insult to injury, the body damage of the weapon was buffed mid-season and made more robust.

3) Spider-Man Web Shooters

Although Spider-Man Web Shooters do not deal any damage, they grant players high mobility and enable them to pull off outlandish strategies. Sadly, with Chapter 3 Season 1, coming to an end, they are likely to get vaulted in the next season.

2) Raz's Explosive Bow

Added to the game during Chapter 2 Season 6, Raz's Explosive Bow sent opponents running for the hills. It was devastating against players huddled together and could deal large amounts of damage.

1) Infinity Gauntlet

Whoever wielded the Infinity Gauntlet became invincible during the match. With the power of Infinity Gems at their fingertips, victory was guaranteed. It is by far the most potent Mythic weapon in Fortnite history.

