8 Fortnite characters who can wield the Infinity Gauntlet (2022)

Fortnite is home to hundreds of characters within the storyline. Some play a vital role, while others appear as seasonal features. Nevertheless, some of them are more powerful than others.

However, since power is subjective, measuring it would require unconventional methods. This is where the Infinity Gauntlet comes into play. Only the most powerful characters can use this tool without being turned into ash and cinder.

These Fortnite characters make wielding the Infinity Gauntlet easy

8) Ice King

Chilled to the core, The Ice King is a powerful character in Fortnite. Although he disappeared under mysterious circumstances, his legacy is unwavering. Given his ability to control Icy Legions, his power level would easily wield the gauntlet.

7) Torin

Torin's backstory is more unknown than enigmatic. With the ability to shape-shift, she's more than meets the eye in-game. While she may not possess the raw strength of many others, her advanced technology would allow her to wield the mighty gauntlet easily.

6) Cube Queen

For a character who can control and bend reality to her will, the Infinity Gauntlet is far below her. With the Golden Cube by her side, that's all the power she will ever need for a lifetime.

5) Raz

Back in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, Raz learned about The Zero Point. His goal was to control the energies and use them for himself. While his plan didn't come to fruition, he is undoubtedly one of the strongest characters in-game. Secretly, he may even have been scheming to bring back the Storm King.

4) The Foundation

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

Play as The Foundation NOW.



~ f It’s time to release THE FOUNDATION! You stand in the way.. it’s your funeral.Play as The Foundation NOW. @FortniteGame ~ f It’s time to release THE FOUNDATION! You stand in the way.. it’s your funeral. Play as The Foundation NOW. @FortniteGame ~ f https://t.co/vws81xbdd2

It can be said without a doubt that The Foundation would be able to wield the Infinity Gauntlet with ease. However, given his technological superiority and infinite wisdom in all things, he wouldn't need to.

3) Geno

Nefarious Boi @boi_leaks Geno might be the most important character in the Fortnite story,but in what way will he be revealed?



I have a theory for how will he be revealed.



We know that the Cube Queen is coming back soon and Geno will use this as a strategy to control over The Last Reality



But how? Geno might be the most important character in the Fortnite story,but in what way will he be revealed?I have a theory for how will he be revealed.We know that the Cube Queen is coming back soon and Geno will use this as a strategy to control over The Last RealityBut how? https://t.co/8zKCIPjWOh

When it comes to enigmatic beings in Fortnite, Geno is at the top of the list. Despite being mentioned in the storyline, no one knows who or even what Geno is. However, it can be speculated that Geno is one of the most powerful beings in existence, considering they created the Imagined Order.

2) Big Chuggus

Fortnite @FortniteGame Fueled by slurp juice.



Grab the new Big Chuggus Outfit and the rest of the Slurp Squad Set in the Item Shop now! Fueled by slurp juice.Grab the new Big Chuggus Outfit and the rest of the Slurp Squad Set in the Item Shop now! https://t.co/Av52qmVrfN

With copious amounts of chug juice flowing through his views, it's unknown how powerful this character is. Wielding the Infinity Gauntlet would be a trivial feat, given his size and stature.

1) Cattus

Thip @Thip_dzn



What If the roles were reversed and The Devourer was the good guy in the final showdown?

Super excited for Marvel's new show "What If...?" and I thought it would be fun to try and apply this concept to the Fortnite universe! Hope you guys enjoy WHAT IF...? (Fortnite Concept)What If the roles were reversed and The Devourer was the good guy in the final showdown?Super excited for Marvel's new show "What If...?" and I thought it would be fun to try and apply this concept to the Fortnite universe! Hope you guys enjoy WHAT IF...? (Fortnite Concept)What If the roles were reversed and The Devourer was the good guy in the final showdown?Super excited for Marvel's new show "What If...?" and I thought it would be fun to try and apply this concept to the Fortnite universe! Hope you guys enjoy❤️ https://t.co/RrFivbkqH9

Although more of a beast than a character, Cattus could easily wield the Infinity Stones without using the gauntlet. Given the creature's size and raw strength, it would have become the most powerful in-game if it were alive.

