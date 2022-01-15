3 most rage-inducing things in Fortnite (& 3 that everyone looks forward to)

Fortnite is a very unpredictable game. Anything can happen at any given time and place. Most of these instances are bad. They fill players with rage, which often leads to rage-quitting.

However, at times, things do work out and players enjoy strategic advantages during the match. While it may not last forever or even lead to a Victory Royale, these are the few moments that players look forward to experiencing.

Three infuriating things in Fortnite along with three delightful ones

Three things that induce rage in a Fortnite match

1) Being third-partied after a tough fight

One of the most frustrating things that can happen to a player in a match is being third-partied after a tough fight. In these situations, with low HP and shields, opponents get a free pass to an elimination. Players are seldom able to fight back effectively or even survive the encounter.

2) Dying outside the safe zone at the end of the match

After a hard-fought match, the only thing worse than dying to another player is dying to bad rotation. At times, despite best efforts, players tend to rotate too late and get stuck outside the safe zone. In situations like these, all that the user can do is emote and wait for the storm to do its job.

3) Having random teammates steal loot

When playing with random players, numerous issues can arise. These range from communication gaps to zero coordination. However, the worst thing that can happen to players is having their loot stolen when they die. Instead of trying to revive the user, the random teammate will take the loot and run away.

Three things that every Fortnite player looks forward to

1) Being in the final zone and holding the high ground

After a good match, there's nothing more rewarding than holding the high ground in the end zone. With a clear field of view and good shooting angles, opponents can be spotted from far away. While winning is not a guarantee in-game, the odds of securing a Victory Royale are higher.

2) Finding legendary loot during the early-game

There's nothing more rewarding in Fortnite than stumbling into legendary loot during the early-game. This will give players an edge in combat and help them throughout the match. Sadly, this is a rare occurrence in-game and most players only acquire legendary items during mid-game.

3) Successfully third-partying two players or teams

At times, players may stumble upon a team fight or two opponents engaged in a duel. This moment can be considered pure bliss. For if the player chooses, they can third-party the opponents and get not one but perhaps two easy eliminations. Although there are some risks involved, the reward makes it worthwhile.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul