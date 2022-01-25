3 sweaty Fortnite skins that are rage-inducing (& 3 that are noob certified)

With over a thousand skins to choose from in Fortnite, finding the right one takes a lot of time. As loopers play, gain experience, and grow in-game, so do their choices in cosmetics.

Although they officially offer no combat advantage, some make opponents run away in fear due to their sweaty status. On the other hand, some skins look funny and are used mainly by newbies or casual players.

Fortnite skins that scream "sweaty"

1) Aura

When it comes to sweaty and competitive skins in Fortnite, Aura tops the list. Despite being released in Chapter 1 Season 8, the skin is still going strong. Players who don this cosmetic item during a match mean business. Going up against them will not end well for most players.

2) Dummy

Of all the sweaty skins in-game, Dummy is one of the weirdest. Introduced during Chapter 2 Season 3, the yellow skin soon became notorious in matches. It was quickly deemed sweaty by the community, and many pros began using the carbon fiber style in games.

3) The Reaper

Although The Reaper was not related to John Wick, the community still says otherwise. Being hunted by an opponent donning this outfit is one of the most nerve-racking experiences in-game. Plus, given the fact that the skin looks like a professional hit-man, it's bound to send players running away.

Fortnite skins worn by newbies and casual players

1) Peely

Running into a giant banana on the battlefield is about the funniest thing a player can experience in-game. Given the googly eyes and black colour, the skin can't be taken seriously. It's mostly worn as a joke or to showcase "OG" status during the match. Sadly, the skin can no longer be obtained as it was a Battle Pass exclusive.

2) Bushranger

The Bushranger skin was added to the game in Chapter 2 Season 1. It became an instant hit in the community. Numerous selectable styles allow players to blend in with the environment, giving them a tactical edge in combat. However, most who wear it do so because it looks good.

3) Chomp Sr.

Watching a player run around in a giant shark suit in-game is comedy gold. Players usually wear this when they want to have fun or to show it off to their friends. Although it was introduced during Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 5, it remains popular till now.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar