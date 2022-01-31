3 things Fortnite Chapter 3 did right (& 3 they did wrong)

According to the community, Fortnite Chapter 3 is the best yet. OG locations have returned, The Seven have been reunited, and content, in general, has been great. Although things are better than they've ever been, there are unresolved issues floating about.

While the core of the game hasn't changed, certain aspects of it hamper gameplay and dampen the mood. They have persisted since the start of Chapter 3 and show no signs of going away.

Fortnite Chapter 3 got these things right

1) Reintroduction of The Seven

The highlight of Chapter 3 is without doubt the reintroduction of The Seven. With them together again, the storyline is bound to progress further. From here on out, players can expect to see more about the characters and how they intertwine with Metaverse. Perhaps Epic Games may even showcase their origins in-game.

2) Spider-Man Web Shooters

The Spider-Man collaboration was already hyped before Chapter 3 went live. However, with Spider-Man Web Shooters in-game, the reaction from the community was ecstatic. This item allows for high mobility and enables players to traverse the map at lightning speed.

3) Klombos

Fortnite @FortniteGame We’ve only had Klombos for a day, but if anything happened to them, we would eliminate all of Tilted. We’ve only had Klombos for a day, but if anything happened to them, we would eliminate all of Tilted. https://t.co/6g2I05IG7T

When a "Butter Cake" was teased in the Chapter 3 trailer, the community couldn't control their excitement. Following the Fortnite 19.10 update, Klombos appeared on the island and became an instant hit. Loopers are already demanding that these creatures remain a permanent fixture in-game.

These things Fortnite Chapter 3 got wrong

1) Unable to stop servers from crashing

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus We are investigating login and matchmaking issues in Fortnite.



We will update you when the issue is resolved. We are investigating login and matchmaking issues in Fortnite.We will update you when the issue is resolved. https://t.co/GyoF2arQy4

Ever since Chapter 3 went live, the servers have been less than desirable. Players are having high ping issues, disconnectivity and log in errors. Despite Epic Games promising to fix the problem, they continued to persist nearly two months after launch.

2) Nerfing the shotgun

On one side, weapons like the Stinger SMG and MK-Seven Assault Rifle are overpowered in-game. While on the other side, shotguns remain nerfed. This has created a massive in-game imbalance. Currently, players who favor close-range combat are unable to win against those who "spray and pray".

3) XP grind

The XP grind in Fortnite Chapter 3 has become unbearable for the most part. Players are more likely to risk using XP glitches to level up than play matches to earn XP. Currently, to an extent, playing the game feels like a task rather than entertainment and fun.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

