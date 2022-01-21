3 things that make most Fortnite players unhappy (& 3 that everyone loves)

A lot can happen during a Fortnite match. Expecting the unexpected should become the norm given the vast dynamics and open world. However, at times, players tend to be put into situations that seem unfair.

Some of these experiences are frustrating and will send the best players into a rage. Thankfully, there are many positive ones out there as well that players look forward to experiencing in-game.

Three things that every Fortnite players dread happening to them in-game

1) Not winning a single hot-drop at Tilted Towers

Tilted Towers has become the hottest drop location in-game. In certain lobbies, every player attempts to land and conquer the POI. Sadly, much like the "OG" days, taming Tilted Towers is no easy task. Even the most skilled Loopers will find themselves drowning in a hail of bullets.

2) Getting eliminated seconds after landing

While dying in hot drops is an acceptable outcome, being eliminated in normal drop locations is a drag. Nevertheless, this is a reality that one must accept at times.

After carefully planning and navigating to the perfect drop location, getting knocked down by an opponent seconds into the match is a horrible experience.

3) Being eliminated by an NPC

Eliminating NPCs during a match can be rewarding. For instance, killing The Foundation is the only way to get his Mythic MK-Seven Assault Rifle. Sadly, the NPCs don't take being shot at too well, and will fight back.

Getting eliminated by an NPC is one of the worst and most entertaining ways to exit a match.

Three things that every Fortnite player loves experiencing in-game

1) Finding legendary weapons at the start of the match

In Chapter 3, the best place to find good weapons during the early game is in the Seven's Vaults. Although they provide good loot, nothing compares to finding a legendary weapon. Players who can find and utilize it correctly will dominate opponents in the early game.

2) Dropping into a popular location and having no one to fight

In addition to Tilted Towers, there are several other popular drop locations in Fortnite Chapter 3. Being able to land at any one of them and looting unopposed is a feeling unlike any other. Players can find the best loot and gain a great headstart in the match.

3) Clutching a solo win in squad match

One of the best feelings in the game is clutching a win despite being short-handed. The ability to outplay four opponents simultaneously and come out on top is beyond rewarding.

Also Read Article Continues below

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Sportskeeda is now on apple news!

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha