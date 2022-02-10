3 things that qualify Fortnite players as sweaty (& 3 that ensure they're noobs)

Sweaty Fortnite players are becoming more and more common as the life span of the game continues.

The term is starting to be a bit overused, however. Everyone that gets bested shouts out that they lost to a sweaty player. Just because someone is better than you doesn't make them sweaty.

There's a way to tell the difference between a sweaty player and a noob. It all depends on how they build, the type of movement they employ, and how far they make it into the game.

3 things that make a sweaty player in Fortnite

3) Initiates fights

Sweats will take the fight to you in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Sweaty players aren't afraid of gunfights or build battles in Fortnite. They will always initiate a fight and take on anyone they find. More often than not, the sweaty player will win.

You will know you are up against a sweaty player if they take a few shots to lower your health and then push in with a fast build to finish the job. They'll have the high ground in no time, ready to eliminate you.

2) Sweaty skins

The soccer skins are notoriously sweaty (Image via Epic Games)

Sweaty skins are a sure sign of sweaty players. Take a look at the soccer skins, Aura, default skins, Crystal, and so many more. These have been labeled sweaty skins by the community.

Cowering in fear is normal when you see one of the aforementioned skins rushing at you on a ramp made of wood from above. Anyone using these skins is more than likely going to play their heart out.

1) Insane building

Sweaty players can build better than just about anyone (Image via Epic Games)

Building is one of the most important mechanics in Fortnite. You need to build walls to protect yourself, ramps to travel, and floors to ensure you don't fall to your doom.

Sweaty players can build to the sky in no time at all. The minute they see someone or a shot is sent their way, they have used all of their materials to build a nearly impenetrable fortress.

3 things that guarantee a player is a Fortnite noob

3) Always ADS

Noobs love to aim down the sights of their guns in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

Getting up close and personal in Fortnite often calls for hipfiring your shotgun, assault rifle, or submachine. This is a good way to keep the pressure on your opponent by hurting them or taking out their walls.

A noob will almost always aim down the sights of their weapon. Instead of hipfiring, they will ADS from long, medium, and close range hoping to be as accurate as possible. All that does is slow their aim in intense point blank fights.

2) Not building

Noobs won't try to counter-build (Image via Epic Games)

While sweaty players are the craziest builders in the game, noobs will almost never build. They will put together a simple box when they need to heal or are looting, but that's about it.

In a fight, they will stay at ground level and try to shoot down their opponent's build. They won't even try to match the building skills of their adversary and just hope they catch them slipping.

1) Placing 2nd with no eliminations

Placing 2nd in Fortnite with no eliminations is just fine with a noob (Image via Epic Games)

Streamers and content creators have shown instances where the final player opposing them is a complete noob. For some reason, noobs just end up in the final two of a Fortnite lobby.

They simply stroll across the island to the final circle without running into any other players or getting themselves into trouble. They won't have any eliminations, but they'll take 2nd place against the eventual winner.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

