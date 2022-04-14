36-year-old veteran can't believe how much he actually likes playing Fortnite

A recent Reddit post has proved that there's no age limit for playing Fortnite. It is rated T for Teens, so perhaps there is a certain age players need to be before playing it, but after that, there's no age where the game stops being playable or fun. It's truly a good game for someone of any age.

Even a 36-year-old whom Epic might not consider in the target market for the title has found themselves loving the game and not caring who knows it. It's a true statement of love for one of the best games of this generation.

Veteran gamer finds a new love for Fortnite

Throughout one's lifetime, a person will inevitably play a lot of video game titles. Those will also inevitably vary in quality. Many players have experienced such a wide variety of games that labeling the best ones is difficult.

It's not difficult for this 36-year-old gamer. As for Fortnite, this is what he had to say:

"I'm a veteran 36-year-old gamer, I cannot believe I'm saying this, but Fortnite is one of the greatest games I've ever played...!"

He would go on to say that Fortnite possesses the perfect combination of comedy, skill and fun balance, constant updates, and evolving situations to make it one of the best games.

He also mentioned that the team play in this game is better than any other game, even MMO games that predicate themselves on a quality multiplayer experience. Epic Games has done it right, according to this gamer.

Multiplayer done right (Image via Epic Games)

Despite the overall lack of playtime (the user has been playing consistently since December), the game is already in the Redditor's top five of all time. It's likely that this player was gaming in the early days, so there are a lot of games that fall short in comparison.

Another user commented that they're much older than the original poster but share the same feelings.

Another followed up with an even older age and a strong love for the game, especially the new no-build modes.

The rest of the comments are filled with veteran gamers sharing the same sentiments. Older players found the game and developed a love for it. Gamers who put the game off because of its reputation eventually picked it up and haven't put it down.

Whatever Epic Games is doing now is working wonders because it's attracting an audience from a wide range of ages, and that's quite an impressive feat.

