4 Fortnite features everyone loves (& 3 nobody wants to see)

There are a lot of good features in Fortnite. Some of these, like sliding or Gyro Aiming, were recently introduced as Epic Games has been on a roll lately. There are other features that are not so beloved, though.

Fortnite has been around for nearly five years now, so players have tried a lot of different features over the years. Not all of them were successful. Here are a few features everyone has liked and others that shouldn't exist.

Fortnite features that have been well-received

4) Crew Pack

The Crew Pack has been a success since its introduction. An exclusive skin, V-Bucks, and the Battle Pass, all for a monthly fee, is something players often can't pass up. Not everyone takes advantage, but those who do have loved it.

3) Sliding

FORTNITE SLIDING IS AMAZING



WEEEEEEE

Sliding has been one of the best parts of Chapter 3. The mobility of players this season is at an all-time high, thanks in large part to sliding. It's easy to use and doesn't hurt players who use it, so there's no reason not to slide all around the map.

2) Gyro Aiming





"Use new gyro aiming for finer control, or completely change how you aim on controller with flick stick! Watch the video to learn more or check out our blog at #Fortnite News Update: Gyro Aiming and Flick Stick Controls"

Gyro Aiming is the most recent feature to make it to the game. There has long been a gap in skill between keyboard and mouse players and their console counterparts. Now, that gap is shrinking thanks in large part to Gyro Aiming.

1) Battle Pass



The chapter 3 season 1 is ending in 19th March according to in game season end date so complete your 100 levels and claim all battle pass rewords.





Quick reminder

Long ago, in the very first season of Fortnite, there was no standard Battle Pass. The one players see today is different and it began in Chapter 1 Season 2. The first one wasn't horrible, but everyone can agree that the current one is great.

Features that have been disliked

3) Crafting

Crafting had its time, largely during Chapter 2, but it wasn't a very convenient mechanic. Collecting parts and making weapons was interesting for a bit, but it's definitely better to just have the entire loot pool available from chests and other drops.

2) Skill-based matchmaking

Welcome to Fortnite pubs, better known as "arena".

If Epic Games could perfect it, skill-based matchmaking will be in the top half of this list. Unfortunately, even in Chapter 3, it's still not great. It might be worse if it was done away with, but the current system is not working for everyone.

1) Battle Stars

Battle stars (Image via Epic Games)

The shift in Battle Pass currency from simple levels to Battle Stars makes almost no difference. Players still have to get to level 100 to earn every cosmetic. For the bonus rewards, it's still level 200.

At initial levels, Fortnite players can unlock things a little bit earlier than they usually would, but otherwise, it doesn't change anything.

