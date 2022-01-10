4 Fortnite streamers who never got their skins despite their popularity

Fortnite has been growing considerably ever since its major release in 2017. The game's journey throughout the years has seen several gaming personalities be an integral part of the unique experience, while several others have fallen off in due time.

Obviously, the impact of streamers on the gaming community is unmatched, with many of them providing detailed information about upcoming features or content additions to the game along with great entertainment.

Epic has rewarded some popular streamers with their own customized skin. However, there are several others who have missed out on the list despite being a popular name.

Popular Fortnite streamers who are yet to have their own skin

1) SypherPK

The first name that pops up when we speak of popular Fortnite streamers is that of SypherPK. The Texan streamer has been in the streaming industry for almost a decade now and has gained a considerable fan base over the years.

The popular streamer streams his videos through his YouTube and Twitch channels and has garnered several million active viewerships. Despite his immense popularity, he is yet to get his own Fortnite skin unfortunately.

2) Ali-A

Yet another prestigious name on this list, Alastair "Ali-A" James Aiken is a streamer from the United Kingdom who has become an internet personality synonymous with the game and also holds several records to his name.

Even though he has often faced criticism due to his videos being clickbait, there is no denying that he is currently one of the biggest names within the streaming community. Unfortunately, however, Epic Games is yet to release a skin based upon him.

3) Ceeday

Often adding humor and wit to his entertaining videos, William "Ceeday" Wilson was an extremely popular streamer and internet personality, garnering quite a significant following as a YouTuber.

Despite it being almost two years since he last streamed any Fortnite content, he remains one of the most prominent names within the game's community. Sadly enough, Epic has never released any skin based upon his character.

4) Clix

The American youngster announced his arrival on the big stage by qualifying for the Fortnite World Cup in 2020. Ever since then, Clix has been one of the most noteworthy names in the streaming sector.

When it comes to 1v1 combat, Clix is considered to be undefeatable. His young age combined with his amazing overall gameplay has made him a star within the professional scene. Unfortunately, this young prodigy has yet to receive a customized skin from Epic Games. However, given his popularity, that day might not be too far away.

