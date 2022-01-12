4 popular Fortnite skins (& what people think after seeing you use them)

Skins in Fortnite are undoubtedly the most popular cosmetic item in the game. And gamers do not hesitate to spend their V-Bucks or real money to obtain these items from the Item Shop.

Skins in the game are popular as they serve as a style statement. One can definitely show off their collection of skins by changing them in every game. However, there are some skins that often reveal the mindset of the gamer.

This article will discuss four such popular Fortnite skins and what other gamers think after seeing them in the game.

What do people think after seeing some Fortnite skins?

1) Fishstick

The blank expression of the Fishstick skin often leads to a misconception that it is meant for newbies. However, it is a popular skin among both professional gamers as well as streamers. Therefore, it often serves to decieve opponents.

2) Naruto

This particular skin was teased for several months before it was added to the game in Chapter 2 Season 8. The craze for Naruto being what it is, the skin went on to be a major hit.

Using this skin in the game reveals that the user is definitely a big fan of the popular anime series. On the flipside, it could also mean that gamers have become fans of the show after taking a liking to the skin.

3) Renegade Raider

When someone uses the Renegade Raider skin, other players often think it's wise to stay away from them. Due to it being one of the rarest skins in Fortnite, opponents assume that the user has been in the loop longer than anyone else in the lobby and is not to be trifled with.

4) Agent Jones

Jonesy has been entertaining gamers for a long time. There have been several renditions of the outfit and Loopers have used many of them in the game. The Jonesy outfit is one of the most respected as it gives the impression that the one who is using it knows almost everything there is to know about the game's lore.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee