4 things in Fortnite that only have a 0.1% chance of happening

Over time, Epic has released several items for Fortnite. Some of these items offer loot, while others provide health and shields. All in all, these items are essential for gamers to either stay alive in the game or inflict damage.

Some items are widespread on the island and can be found in almost every corner of the map. However, the probability of multiples of the same type is extremely rare. There are a few unique items that rarely spawn. This article dives into four instances of rare events in Fortnite.

These Fortnite items and combinations have a low probability of spawning

1) More than three Mythic Chests in a house

Chests in Fortnite offer loot. However, gamers are more interested in getting a Mythic chest over a normal one. Mythic chests usually reward gamers with an exclusive Epic or Legendary weapon. But these are extremely rare and spawn in limited locations.

Usually, chests spawn inside buildings in Fortnite. However, the probability of having more than three Mythic chests in a single house is extremely low.

2) Three Llamas in an area

Llamas or Loot Llamas are animals that spawn in random locations on the island. These animals drop quite an abundance of loot when eliminated. Therefore, loopers don't usually miss out on the opportunity to destroy when they come face to face with someone in Fortnite.

Since they can spawn almost anywhere on the island, it is improbable that three Llamas will spawn at a single spot.

3) Golden Mythic Fish

The Mythic Goldfish is probably the rarest element in Fortnite. Most gamers have only heard about this item's existence in the game.

The Mythic Goldfish is a throwable item that deals hefty damage of 200 to the enemy. The item can be reused once deployed, making it highly lethal. However, there is a one in a million chance of getting this item.

4) Golden Mushroom

Mythic or Golden Mushroom is a rare consumable item that grants a full shield. This item can be used to get added protection in the game. However, it must be noted that the Mythic Mushroom needs to be consumed without picking it up. If players pick up the item, it will turn into a normal mushroom.

However, the Golden Mushroom is extremely rare. Only a few gamers have come across this exclusive item in Fortnite.

