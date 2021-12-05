Top 5 rarest consumable items in Fortnite that most players never saw

Consumables are a vital part of Fortnite's base mechanics and are essential to a successful match. Seldom does a player ever make it into the top 10 remaining players without having to use some form of Shield or Health item.

Items that heal, protect, and boost players have been around since Chapter 1, from the humble bandage to the mighty Chug Jug. Epic Games has an extensive line of consumables, so much so that some players might have missed the ones listed below.

5 consumables Fortnite players never get to see

5) Mythic Goldfish

This Fortnite consumable is one of the rarest items in the game for players to find in a standard match. It has a 1 in 1 million chance of spawning, making it seemingly unheard of by most Fortnite players.

When thrown, the Mythic Goldfish deals 200 damage to structures and players and can be reused once it falls back to the ground after its initial use.

4) Golden Mushroom

Similar to the Mythic Goldfish, the Golden Mushroom has an incredibly low spawn rate of 1 in 10,000. These spawn in normal Mushroom locations, but they'll appear golden in color and are much more valuable.

Golden Mushrooms restore 100 Shield and can be grouped into stacks of 3 in a players inventory.

3) Raven Thermal Fish

Another consumable found in Fortnite's waters, the Raven variant of the Thermal Fish, can only be found with a Pro Fishing Rod around coastal areas. Thermal Fish are already tricky to track down given their Legendary status, and this version requires extra measures.

Thermal Fish restore 15 HP and take 1 second to use. Additionally, they grant players Thermal Vision, similar to the Night Hawk.

2) Midas Flopper

Named after the popular Fortnite character, the Midas Flopper is a Legendary consumable that has a unique feature. It could only be found in locations called the Ruins and the Authority with a Pro Fishing Rod.

When used, the Midas Flopper restored 40 HP as well as upgraded all weapons in the player's inventory to Legendary tier.

1) Vendetta Flopper

This Fortnite consumable has a 1% spawn rate and requires a Pro Fishing Rod to catch. However, they can be found in any body of water, making it a little easier to find.

Vendetta Floppers restore 40 HP and reveals the closest enemy player for 30 seconds, just like the Flare Gun.

Edited by Danyal Arabi