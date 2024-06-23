5 best Fortnite musician skins you can use in-game

Fortnite musician skins are among the most beloved outfits among fans of the game. These skins not only showcase the creativity of the designers but also highlight the game's connection to the real world. Whether you are a fan of rock, hip-hop, or EDM, there's a musician's skin that will resonate with your style and personality. These Icon Series outfits are a must-have in everyone's collection.

On that note, here are the five best Fortnite musician skins that you can use in-game.

Note: This list is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

Puppet Master James and four other best Fortnite musician skins

1) Puppet Master James

Fortnite musician skins - Puppet Master James (Image via Epic Games)

The Puppet Master James skin is the most recent Icon Series addition to the game, being released on June 13, 2024. It is part of the Angrystone Set and can be purchased for 1500 V-bucks in the Item Shop. The skin features James Hetfield, the lead guitarist of heavy metal band Metallica.

The Metallica collaboration perfectly aligns with the theme of Chapter 5 Season 3. This skin is detailed and significantly stands out in the lobby. The tattoos, rebellious costume design, and yellow glowing skull on the chest look amazing in-game.

2) Marshmello

Fortnite musician skins - Marshmello (Image via Epic Games)

The list of best Fortnite musician skins would be incomplete without the addition of popular EDM producer and DJ Marshmello. This was the first-ever celebrity to get an Icon Series skin in Fortnite. Released during Chapter 1 Season 7, on February 9, 2019, it can be purchased for 1500 V-bucks when listed in the Item Shop.

This outfit features a simple yet highly detailed design. The helmet turns colorful while doing an Emote and looks amazing in-game, making it one of the best reactive skins in Fortnite. It comes in two selectable styles: Marshmello and Toaster Marshmello.

3) The Weeknd Combat

Fortnite musician skins - The Weeknd Combat (Image via Epic Games)

The Weeknd Combat skin was released during Chapter 5 Season 1, on December 9, 2023. It was part of the first Fortnite Festival pass which cost 1800 V-bucks. It has two selectable styles: The Weeknd Combat and White, both imitating The Weeknd's popular concert costumes.

From the bulletproof vest to the XO chain, the attention to detail on this skin is remarkable. For the best combination, consider using the Axe-O Pickaxe with the White Maskd variant of the Outfit.

4) Travis Scott

Fortnite musician skins - Travis Scott (Image via Epic Games)

The Travis Scott skin was released during Chapter 2 Season 2, on April 22, 2020. It is part of the Travis Scott Set, costing 1500 V-bucks when listed in the Item Shop. Unfortunately, the likelihood of this skin returning to the Item Shop is very low considering it was last seen 1518 days ago. It comes in two selectable styles: Default and T-3500.

One of the most detailed skins in Fortnite, it features Cactus Jack chains, Nike X Travis Scott Air Jodan 1s, and an accurate imitation of the artist's real tattoos. The T-3500 variant is inspired by the T-800 character from the popular movie franchise Terminator.

5) Green Roots Billie

Fortnite musician skins - Green Roots Billie (Image via Epic Games)

The Green Roots Billie outfit is part of the AngerFat Set featuring young pop icon, Billie Eilish. It was released as part of the Fortnite Festival Season 3 Pass which cost 1800 V-bucks. It has two selectable styles: Green Roots Billie and Ultraviolet.

It looks stunning in-game and is widely considered one of the best female Fortnite skins. The accurate resemblance of the artist's face, concert costumes, and addition of the “Ghost Green” Air Jordan 1 KO Sneakers make it a must-have in the game.

