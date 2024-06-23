5 best Fortnite Rocket Racing Cars you can use in-game

Fortnite Rocket Racing cars are imported from the popular game Rocket League. The recent addition of the Rocket Racing game mode was quite positively received by the community. The fast-paced racing infused with high-energy music offers a unique experience for the typical players.

Currently, there are 22 Fortnite Rocket Racing to choose from, and the list keeps expanding with each update. Players who own these cars already in Rocket League get them imported for free.

Here are the five best Fortnite Rocket Racing cars you can use.

Note: This list is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinion.

Lamborghini Huracán STO and four other best Fortnite Rocket Racing cars

1) Lamborghini Huracán STO

Lamborghini Huracan STO (Image via Epic Games)

The Lamborghini Huracán STO was introduced in Chapter 5 Season 1, on December 24, 2023. It costs a whopping 3500 V-bucks making it the most expensive Rocket Racing bundle so far and is currently available in the Item Shop until June 30, 2024. It comes with two custom decals and two sets of wheels.

This vehicle stands out as one of the best Rocket Racing cars in Fortnite due to its striking visual design and road presence. This car features a striking blue body color with a black and orange accent. Its sleek, aerodynamic lines combined with a touch of luxury set it apart from other cars in the game.

2) Octane

Octane (Image via Epic Games)

The Octane is one of the most iconic and most used vehicles in Rocket League. It was the first car released with the launch of the Rocket Racing game mode, on December 8, 2023. All the players receive this as a default vehicle.

This car brings a sense of familiarity to the Fortnite Rocket Racing scene. Its design is known for its unique and futuristic look with bold and angular lines. The various decals let players personalize to match the aesthetics and add individuality to the mode's experience. Despite being a free default, the high customizability is why it can be considered one of the best Fortnite Rocket Racing cars.

3) McLaren 765LT

McLaren 765LT (Image via Epic Games)

The McLaren 765LT was released during Chapter 5 Season 1, on February 24, 2024. It is part of the McLaren 765LT Bundle and costs 2800 V-bucks when listed in the Item Shop. Based on the limited edition of the McLaren 720S, this car was designed by Robert Melville.

The 76LT is a standout choice for players who love sleek and high-performance supercars. It is one of the most detailed Fortnite Rocket Racing cars, featuring precise lines, iconic orange colors, and some carbon fiber elements reflecting its real-world counterpart.

4) Diesel

Diesel (Image via Epic Games)

The Diesel car was released during Chapter 5 Season 1, on December 8, 2023. It is part of the Diesel Bundle, which can be purchased for 2500 V-bucks when listed in the Item Shop. The bundle includes the car, four Common Decals, one Rare Decal, and one Epic Decal.

This vehicle is a remarkable choice for players who like muscle cars and powerful aesthetics. It features a rugged muscle car design with a touch of futuristic elements, probably inspired by Cyberpunk aesthetics.

5) Behemoth

Behemoth (Image via Epic Games)

The Behemoth was introduced with the release of the Chapter 5 Season 3 v30.00 update, on May 24, 2024. It can be purchased for 1800 V-bucks when listed in the Item Shop and is the only SUV category vehicle in Rocket Racing.

The Behemoth is the perfect choice for players who want an aggressive and commanding presence on the track. This vehicle features an all-black color scheme, large off-road tires, and a uniquely scary front drill which stands out from the competition significantly.

