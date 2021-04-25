5 best Fortnite skins for 800 V bucks in Season 6

There are multiple uncommon-rated Fortnite skins in Season 6 that can even give the costliest skins a run for their money and they are priced at a meager 800 V-Bucks.

Ranging from the new Grimey and Major Lazer skins to the exclusive DC-themed Harley Quinn rebirth skin, Fortnite Season 6 has introduced a bunch of new cosmetics for players. Having said that, players who do not wish to shell out massive chunks of V-Bucks for in-game outfits can simply purchase uncommon-rated skins for a price of 800 V-Bucks.

This article features the five best uncommon-rated Fortnite skins that players can purchase for 800 V-Bucks.

Best Fortnite skins that cost 800 V-Bucks

#5 - Boxer

Although introduced in Chapter 2 Season 2, this Fortnite skin remains an iconic in-game outfit. Featuring a player character covered in boxes, the Boxer skin is also an uncommon-rated skin, making it fairly affordable for players.

#4 - Crimson Elite

Advertisement

Another uncommon-rated skin released in Chapter 2 Season 2, the Crimson Elite outfit features a character completely covered in leather clothing. Available for only 800 V-Bucks, this Fortnite skin is definitely one of the best uncommon-rated skins in Season 6 to feature a dark vibe.

#3 - Bolt

Advertisement

Released during the first chapter of the game, the Bolt outfit in Fortnite is definitely one of the most popular uncommon-rated skins. Considering that this Fortnite skin has made multiple appearances in the Item Shop, it is definitely one of the most-seen outfits in the game. Needless to say, any Fortnite fan would want to have this skin in their item inventory.

#2 - Trinity Trooper

Released in the first week of Fortnite Season 6, the Trinity Trooper outfit features two different styles for players to choose from. Available for only 800 V-Bucks in two assorted styles, this uncommon-rated Fortnite skin is a must-buy for anyone who wants an iconic skin at a discounted price.

#1 - Aspen

Released on 24 April, the Aspen outfit is part of the Autumn Attack bundle for Fortnite Season 6. Having said that, this Fortnite skin features a really cool appearance. Given that it is the newest skin available to fans at a price of 800 V-Bucks, it is safe to say that multiple players will be purchasing this skin in the upcoming weeks.