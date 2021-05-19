5 celebrities who play Fortnite Battle Royale

Fortnite Battle Royale is one of the most played games in the world, and needless to say, various celebrities have joined the hype since its release in 2017.

Ranging from globally renowned musicians like Marshmello and Travis Scott to soccer superstars like Neymar Jr. and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Fortnite Battle Royale has seen its fair share of celebrities across various fields.

With more than 350 million registered players, Fortnite features a number of celebrity figures who enjoy spending their time with the battle royale game.

This list features five such celebrities who can often be found racking up eliminations and victory royales in Fortnite.

Celebrities who play Fortnite

#5 - Gary Alexis Medel Soto

The Chilean national soccer player, Gary Medel, who plays for Italian Serie A side Bologna, can often be found playing Fortnite with his friends and other notable streamers. With various Fortnite clips of the two-time Copa America champion available online, this South American soccer star is definitely one of the community's favorite celebrities who plays Epic Games' battle royale.

#4 - Travis Scott

Jacques Bermon Webster II, also known as Travis Scott, is a fairly popular name in the Fortnite community. Ranging from his own outfit being introduced as a skin to the American musician hosting a live in-game concert, Travis Scott has been a fan-favorite figure in the Fortnite community.

What comes as a bonus for the community is the fact that Travis himself enjoys hopping into the Fortnite servers for a few Victory Royales.

#3 - Drake

Aubrey Drake Graham became a popular name in the Fortnite community soon after he was seen playing with Ninja. Being one of the top rated contemporary musicians, Drake's appearance in Fortnite came as a happy surprise to the entire community.

#2 - Joe Jonas

Playing Fortnite username: CrackedPig8153 come join my team. — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) February 25, 2018

One of the three members of the disbanded Jonas Brothers, Joe Jonas is an extremely successful musician currently playing with dance-rock band DNCE. The musician is known for playing Fortnite occasionally and also inviting his fans to play with him.

#1 - Finn Wolfhard

Finn Wolfhard is a Canadian actor who became globally renowned after playing the role of Mike Wheeler in Netflix's Stranger Things. However, Finn can often be found playing Fortnite with his friends. Fans can also see him joining in on his brother, Nick Wolfhard's stream at times.