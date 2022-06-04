5 changes players want to see in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 has almost ended. The live event is almost here, and players eagerly wait to see how the entire story unfolds.

Epic Games did a few things right with the current season. Firstly, they introduced a game mode where building was removed completely. This is something greatly appreciated by the entire community.

Moreover, the questlines throughout Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 were spectacular and wholly tied to the ongoing storyline. As a result, players have lots of expectations from Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

Five tweaks community would love in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

1) Further No Build support

As mentioned before, the introduction of the No Build mode in Fortnite is something that the community loves. Building is the one feature that makes Fortnite unique, but the learning curve is very steep, making it a deal-breaker for many players.

The community hopes that Epic will continue to support the No Build Mode in Fortnite even in the upcoming seasons. Reddit users have also pointed out that they would love to see custom loot pools for the game mode.

Some weapons are too overpowered for the mode, so they hope the developers will also look into that.

2) More questlines like Resistance

The Resistance questlines were a refreshing change in terms of the challenges that loopers saw over the past seasons. They were directly tied to the storyline itself.

Although most of these quests were a walking exercise, meaning gamers had to go to a particular location and press a button, these quests still made sense because they were doing something to further the war effort as per the story in the game.

3) Map changes

Map changes are a staple occurrence in Fortnite. Epic often adds new changes to the map in a new season, only to remove them a season or two later. This is something that doesn't sit well with the community.

Fans have been asking for some solid map changes, something that wouldn't come and go within a season or two. In a nutshell, most casual players need at least a season to get properly acquainted with a map change.

So it's slightly inconvenient if a POI in Fortnite is removed and replaced with a new one within a season or two.

4) Better weapon variety

For a game like Fortnite, having a good weapon pool is imperative. However, the current weapon pool in the game is very monotonous. And even with the changes that the developers incorporate into the weapon pool, it still stagnates somewhat.

The community feels that a balanced weapon pool would benefit the game. Players have complained about how overpowered the drum shotgun and the Combat SMG are during the current season. Having a balanced weapon pool brings everyone on an equal footing.

5) Game modes

One thing the game always got right was the diverse game modes it offered to the community if they got tired of the battle royale. Over the past couple of seasons, these game modes have slowly been vaulted and are yet to make a return.

Game modes like Late Game Arena were fan favorites, but Epic isn't too keen on bringing it back for some reason. Hopefully, this is something that will change in the upcoming season.

These are a few specific changes that the community expects to see in the upcoming season. These aren't the only ones, however. Since most loopers go past level 200 in the battle pass, they expect better rewards for those who manage to go past that line.

Other than that, gamers appreciated the way Epic went around the Omega Knight quest pack, and they look forward to something similar in the newer seasons. Overall, the upcoming season has some exciting collaborations already lined up, so the community eagerly looks forward to them.

Note: This list is entirely based on the author's personal opinion.

