Fortnite is giving away 2 free Battle Passes for Chapter 3 Season 3

Fortnite players are no strangers to free rewards. Despite the game being totally free-to-play and thus dependent on V-Bucks purchases, Epic Games releases a lot of items for free or at a great discount. Just recently, they gave away skins in the Volcanic Ash-Sassin pack and other challenge-based giveaways. There is truly no shortage of free items to get in the game.

There are also a lot of great discounts. The battle pass ends up being an absolute steal when players consider the fact that they've unlocked probably well over 10,000 V-Bucks worth of skins (not counting all the other cosmetics) for just 950 V-Bucks.

Fortnite @FortniteGame You’ve seen it fall and rise from the ashes.



Now you can wield the heart of the Mecha Strike Commander in the June Crew Pack– available now! You’ve seen it fall and rise from the ashes.Now you can wield the heart of the Mecha Strike Commander in the June Crew Pack– available now! https://t.co/hIANWKayHW

In terms of obtaining the battle pass, the Crew pack is generally a good deal, too. Getting free V-Bucks and the battle pass for free on top of a skin for $12 is a fantastic deal. This month, the Crew pack features two battle passes, and it doesn't get much better than that.

Fortnite Crew pack for June features two battle passes

With just a few days left in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2, players who want the battle pass more than likely already have it. This means that Epic Games' offer of both Chapter 3 Seasons 2 and 3 in the Crew pack is a little less valuable than before.

After all, what good is an extra battle pass for a season that players have already completed? While, on the surface, it may seem like a poor value, fans who currently own the season 2 Battle Pass will still get rewarded.

This deal refunds the V-Bucks spent on the previous battle pass, so everyone gets the benefit. Here's what Epic Games said in their Mecha Strike Commander announcement post:

"One component of Fortnite Crew is instant access to the current Season’s Battle Pass. This means that active subscribers during the present Chapter 3 Season 2 automatically get its Battle Pass. If you had already bought the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass before subscribing during the Season, a one-time 950 V-Bucks return will be applied to your account."

Since the Crew pack starts at the end of a season, it makes sense for the free battle pass to be awarded for the next season, but Epic Games always insists on doing their players a favor.

Anyone who bought the previous battle pass and is a new Crew subscriber will receive a V-Bucks refund and all the benefits that the Crew pack already provides.

The current pass (Image via Epic Games)

This isn't something that happens often, so Fortnite gamers may want to consider taking advantage of this. If leaks are to be believed, the free battle pass for next season that comes with a subscription could well be worth it. Darth Vader is all but confirmed to be a part of the battle pass.

Indiana Jones is also rumored to be a part of the Battle Pass as the secret skin. Next season's Battle Pass could be one for the ages, and getting it for free with the Crew subscription is a great deal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far