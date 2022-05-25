Every free reward to redeem before Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 ends

Chapter 3 Season 2 has been one of the best Fortnite seasons for many reasons. Zero Build was introduced to rave reviews. The battle pass was stellar yet again.

The storyline was action-packed and is bringing back a few staples of earlier seasons. Perhaps one of the biggest reasons this season was so good is the sheer amount of free cosmetics players can earn.

Fortnite gamers had or will have the opportunity to unlock the Chica skin, the Ali-A skin, the FNCS Champion Seeker, the Obi-Wan Kenobi skin, and more for free.

Besides that, players can redeem several other free cosmetics, including the entire Volcanic Ash-Sassin pack. Here's what players need to look at getting before the season ends.

Unlocking free rewards before Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 ends

The first free reward players should get involved with as soon as possible is the PlayStation Cup rewards. This starts tomorrow, so players should get signed up right away.

It does say it's a PlayStation-exclusive challenge set, but there's an easy workaround. Gamers only need a PlayStation account linked to Epic Games, not a physical console.

Half of the rewards are only usable on PlayStation (a background and several avatars), but a few can be used on any Fortnite account. There's a free weapon wrap, back bling, and loading screen available.

Players need to sign up and start surviving storm phases to receive these gifts. It's a community goal, so the rewards will be earned once the community survives 75 phases.

Free Volcanic Ash-Sassin cosmetics in Fortnite (Image via Tabor Hill/YouTube)

Additionally, the Ash-Sassin pack is available for PC players for free, but there's no workaround for those who don't have a PC. Completing these challenges will unlock free cosmetics, including a back bling, skin, and pickaxe:

Ignite 100 structures

Survive 50 storm phases

Deal 2,100 damage to opponents

Complete three Ash-Sassin challenges

This doesn't expire with the current season, but it can still be earned before then. Players also had the chance to join the Italy Discord for Fortnite and unlock rewards through challenges, but that was only joinable through May 24.

Other free rewards

These rewards are technically not free since they come with the battle pass, costing 950 V-Bucks. The Prowler challenges are out and will unlock all his cosmetics:

Headshot opponents with a thermal weapon (3)

Use a spray at The Daily Bugle (1)

Collect bars (300)

Collect different weapons that are Epic or better in one match (3)

Complete Prowler quests (7)

Damage opponents while crouched or sliding (500)

Mod a vehicle, then drive it in one match (500 meters)

Search chests before taking any damage (7)

Complete Prowler quests (3)

Additionally, players who have battle stars should redeem them on the items they want before the season ends. There's only about a week left for players to unlock selectable styles like Doctor Strange Tempest.

There are, however, completely free battle pass cosmetics that can go to players who haven't purchased it, including:

Eye of Agamotto Spray

Kata-Pack back bling

300 V-Bucks

Gunnar's Special wrap

Feel the Chain loading screen

Cyclo Curl emote

Chainpalms contrail

The Imagined Blade pickaxe

K.O. Cruiser glider

I Just Wanna Fight music

Spellwork Scimitar pickaxe

These items and more will be unavailable starting June 3.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar