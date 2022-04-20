5 coolest things to have ever happened in Fortnite

Fortnite is a great game that is often filled with incredible moments. Over the years, the game has experienced a lot of new things that players have enjoyed. Cool moments have not been hard to come by in the popular battle royale game and many of them have been caught on camera.

Epic Games has done a fantastic job with nearly every aspect of the game and it's resulted in the game being on top for several years. Cool moments help with that, so here are a few examples.

The coolest moments in Fortnite history

5) Captain America's arrival

Long before most Marvel characters were in Fortnite, Steve Rogers (a.k.a. Captain America) arrived on the island. His arrival was very cool and foreshadowed the game's future, which now has tons of Marvel crossovers. However, one of the coolest parts of the trailer is how he landed.

The Bifrost symbol was there, teasing Thor's arrival and the Nexus War storyline. It's one of the coolest trailers Epic Games has ever done.

4) Flipped

Flipped (Image via Epic Games)

Theories about the Chapter 3 map were running wild before the Chapter 2 Season 8 event. Many gamers thought it was likely that Chapter 1 locations would return, and they were right. However, what ultimately transpired was a cool surprise to most. The Chapter 1 map was the bottom of the Chapter 2 map and seeing it flip in-game was pretty cool.

3) Wall of Water

Big map changes don't usually happen. For example, the map being flipped over didn't just happen off-screen. An in-game event triggered it, just like this wall of water. To this day, it's one of the coolest things players have ever seen in Fortnite.

2) Dwayne Johnson's reveal

Dwayne Johnson @TheRock

Play as The Foundation NOW.



~ f It’s time to release THE FOUNDATION! You stand in the way.. it’s your funeral.Play as The Foundation NOW. @FortniteGame ~ f It’s time to release THE FOUNDATION! You stand in the way.. it’s your funeral. Play as The Foundation NOW. @FortniteGame ~ f https://t.co/vws81xbdd2

Rumors swirled before the Chapter 2 Season 8 live event about who the Foundation was. Leaks claimed it would be Dwayne Johnson, but that didn't mean it wasn't surprising and awesome when the character revealed his face to the audience. The entire event was great, but that was by far the coolest moment.

1) Honoring Chadwick Boseman

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Taskmaster arrive in the



Grab the Pack in the Shop now. The rightful king of Wakanda has come to the Island.Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Taskmaster arrive in the @Marvel Royalty & Warriors Pack!Grab the Pack in the Shop now. The rightful king of Wakanda has come to the Island.Black Panther, Captain Marvel and Taskmaster arrive in the @Marvel Royalty & Warriors Pack!Grab the Pack in the Shop now. https://t.co/qmaPtgZsII

While this is a promotional trailer for the arrival of the Black Panther skin, it's hard not to see it as a tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman. Boseman died a few months before the trailer and it features all the Fortnite Marvel characters saluting the king of Wakanda, which is clearly to pay a small tribute to the fallen actor.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

