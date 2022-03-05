5 Fortnite clutch moments that are impossible to believe without seeing

Fortnite is a challenging game to win, and players who do so often have to rely on clutch skills and decision-making at the end of the match. As with all games, this often leads to gamers making incredible plays to win or stay alive.

Streamers often catch these moments on their livestreams, but other players are also capable of pulling off incredible clutches. Here are a few examples of some really nice clutches over the years.

Fortnite: The most incredible clutches over the years

5) SypherPK clutch build

SypherPK is one of the best players alive, and this clip shows that. While it wasn't to win a Fortnite Battle Royale match, it was incredibly clutch given the fact that he would have instantly died had he not. His enemy launched him backward, and he was somehow able to switch to the build menu and build enough platforms backward to land safely.

4) The perfect bullet

This particular clutch doesn't come from a streamer, but rather a normal Fortnite player. jeremiah_myles clutched this one versus two with a perfectly placed bullet. From on top of the build, he began shooting through the ceiling and broke through and fell.

On the way down, he hit an enemy with one of the bullets intended for the ceiling. The second enemy began shooting at the Fortnite player before he landed a perfect bullet to emerge victorious from this clutch moment.

3) With the Ninja skin

This clutch comes courtesy of a smaller streamer, but is impressive nonetheless. This player had to face a three versus one and eliminated the first two without much struggle. The last player got them down to one health without any heals. Those odds are not good, but they were able to land a clutch headshot to win the game.

2) Squad Wipe

Not many things are more difficult to pull off than a solo squad wipe. This player did just that and finished it off with a trap kill. Any time there's a disadvantage in numbers, Fortnite gets a lot harder.

This player managed to take each of them out and finish with a beautiful trap, which is unfortunately no longer possible as traps are vaulted.

1) Ninja in Chapter 2 Season 5

Ninja landed the clutch final kill (Image via Ninja on YouTube)

This clutch genuinely has to be seen to be believed. MonsterDface was the only player left and was barely able to grab Ninja's reboot card and reboot him before ultimately dying. Ninja faced incredibly low odds as he was holding a common pistol and an uncommon assault rifle with four bullets left.

Against all odds and with the storm on his back, Ninja was able to clutch it and find the last opponent and eliminate him for one of the most improbable victory royales ever.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the writer's own views.

