5 Fortnite collabs we may never get, but players want anyway

Fortnite has a long list of brands with which it has worked. Balenciaga, Jordan, Tomb Raider, Star Wars, Marvel, and DC Comics make up just some of the most popular brands that have entered the metaverse. That list is growing, too, as more brands and characters get added to the game.

There's no shortage of collaborations in the game. The last eight seasons featured a collaborative skin in the battle pass, and several cycled through the Item Shop. They have effectively taken over the game, for better or worse.

There's plenty to choose from, but that doesn't mean players don't want more all the time. Here are five unlikely collaborations gamers wish to but will probably not get.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Unlikely Fortnite collabs that players want to see

5) Pokemon

Ash (Image via The Pokemon Company)

Since Pokemon is arguably one of the biggest gaming franchises ever, many players would like to see it collaborate with Epic Games. In theory, Ash Ketchum could become a Fortnite skin.

Any trainer from the anime, video games, or trading card game could be made into a great Fortnite skin. It would be difficult to make the more recognizable characters (Charizard, Pikachu, etc.) into skins, so it remains improbable.

There's also a chance that Nintendo, which is highly protective of its characters, won't allow this. They have a certain image and reputation, and guns and weapons don't exactly fit. It would still be a great collaboration if it ever happened, though.

4) SpongeBob

Nickelodeon @Nickelodeon Missing your favorite ‘toons you grew up with? Join ‘em on a video game mission in Portal Chase! NEW only on the Nickelodeon Cartoon Universe YouTube channel! at.nick.com/3mNPYnn Missing your favorite ‘toons you grew up with? Join ‘em on a video game mission in Portal Chase! NEW only on the Nickelodeon Cartoon Universe YouTube channel! at.nick.com/3mNPYnn https://t.co/Gu12uGamsg

This might be one of the most likely entries on this list. SpongeBob appeared to be part of a teaser in a Nickelodeon trailer for a game they made, but it never came to fruition. That doesn't mean it can't be launched down the line, but translating those characters into battle royale would be a significant challenge.

SpongeBob, Patrick, Mr. Krabs, Sandy, Squidward, and the rest of the gang from Bikini Bottom are shorter and are not shaped like Fortnite skins. Hence, it would be complicated. However, anything is possible, and collaboration doesn't have to entail skins.

A Street Fighter back bling was added before skins like Ryu, Chun Li, and others made it. Thus, SpongeBob cosmetics would be more feasible.

3) The Boys

The Boys has been a massive hit with audiences since it began on Amazon Prime nearly three years ago. It's received tons of critical and fan praise, making it one of the more popular shows out there, and Fortnite players would love to see some of the "heroes" join the metaverse. However, given the violent and adult nature of the show, it's pretty unlikely.

However, it is a comic book show, and many of them have made their way into the game. Moon Knight is rumored to be getting a skin, and Hawkeye is the latest example, though it was not as mature as The Boys.

2) Transformers

Transformers might be one of the easiest to translate on this list. They stand tall enough, and there are already several robot-like skins in the game. The difficulty would be if and when they can transform, though that ability could easily be reduced to a built-in emote.

With the Transformers franchise being rebooted with Rise of the Beasts in production, a collaboration to promote the movie could be possible. This is a practice Epic has done for many films, including Dune, Spider-Man: No Way Home, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, and more.

1) FNAF

Five Nights at Freddie's fans have been asking for a collab for a long time. It's pretty unlikely, but it's not impossible. Players would love to see Freddie and the other terrifying characters join the metaverse soon. It could translate to skins better than others on this list, but it's still unlikely.

Other game franchises, like Street Fighter, Tomb Raider, God of War, etc., have made it into the Gaming Legends Series. This is presumably where the FNAF collaboration would end if fans ever got their way.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar