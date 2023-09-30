5 Fortnite pro players who have now disappeared

Since its release, Fortnite has quickly become an invaluable part of pop culture and the gaming world. It has also given rise to various pro players who have made a living out of the game. However, with the ever-changing landscape of the game, some players may or may not be able to keep up with these changes, which might lead to them becoming obsolete.

Over the years, there have been several players who have disappeared from the face of Fortnite. While some disappeared without notice, others were forced out of the game for extreme reasons. Let's look at five Fortnite players who have now disappeared.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the opinions of the writer

Five players who disappeared from Fortnite

1) Xmende and XXM

Xmende and XXM were young and budding Chinese players who participated in the Fortnite World Cup 2019. However, after the global tournament, both retired, giving weird explanations when pressed for details. It was then discovered that these two players never received any winnings from the World Cup.

Even though Xmende and XXM only managed to finish 49th (out of 50) in the duo's competition, everyone else was promised a prize of at least $50,000 just for making the cut. However, reports claim that Newbee Gaming, the esports organization they belonged to, stole these winnings, which drove them to quit once and for all.

2) OPscT

The well-known Fortnite streamer OPscT had almost 500k Twitch subscribers. He was well-known for routinely streaming Fortnite and was part of Team SoloMid, whose members disappeared without notice.

The streamer hadn't been very active on social media in recent years and had been struggling with depression. He disappeared from all social media platforms, his last YouTube upload in March 2019. However, he made a short comeback in 2022 as he started livestreaming on Twitch again, only to disappear again.

3) Daequan

Daequan was among the most talented Fortnite players, even creating Fortnite's iconic double pump strategy. He was also part of Team SoloMid, which was a trio consisting of OPscT as well. On February 11, 2022, Daequan posted his last tweet, linking to his final Twitch stream—the last time he was live on social media.

He had almost 5 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, and the last time he posted a video there was in January of 2022. Since then, Daequan has mostly been AWOL from all social media websites.

4) HighDistortion

HighDistortion was regarded as one of the earliest and most devoted Fortnite players. The YouTuber also shattered various records by achieving 50 eliminations in a squad match and winning 27 straight games. And by the end of 2018, he had amassed 100,000 kills, becoming the first player to do it. However, he disappeared by the end of 2020, as he posted his last video on YouTube on October 25, 2020.

No one really knows why HighDistortion quit. However, many fans believed that this was owing to the game's growing popularity, which meant that HighDistortion was not good at the game anymore as more players were coming in, leading to his quitting the game.

5) Fe4RLess

Fe4RLess' disappearance was probably one of the biggest and funniest mysteries in the Fortnite community. Fe4RLess used to make funny montages and was quite a skilled player. In 2020, rumors spread that Fe4RLess had passed of a medical condition called Ligma, a meme from 2020 and not an actual medical condition.

However, Fe4RLess returned to debunk these rumors, stating that he was simply taking a break. His last uploaded video was in January 2021; since then, no one has heard from him.

Many fans continue to post videos about him, ranging from hoax face reveals to predictions of when he will return. However, no one knows when he will return or if he even wants to return.

Key takeaway

Change is normal in a game as dynamic as Fortnite, and fans need to accept that players and streamers will come and go. As the game evolves and changes, you need to adapt; if you can't do that, you'll get taken out by the competition, and that is the point of Fortnite.

While this might be the case for some players on this list, it's also important to note that these players have a life outside the online world, and no one knows what's happening there, so it's best not to push them to upload more.

