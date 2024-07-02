5 Fortnite weapons that were extremely unique

The Fortnite weapons pool is huge, as new ones are introduced every season and other armaments are vaulted to keep the game balanced. From classic weapons like the Pump Shotgun, Silenced Pistol, and Deagle to new experimental ones like the Gatekeeper Shotgun, and Flint-knock Pistol, the collection is versatile.

In this article, we look at five Fortnite weapons that are considered extremely unique.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Zapotron and 4 other extremely unique Fortnite weapons

1) Zapotron

Zapotron (Image via Epic Games)

The Zapotron is one of the rarest Fortnite weapons. It was only in the game for 30 minutes during the pre-season and removed for not being a right fit. It gave 1000 Structure damage and 125 Body damage with a reload time of only two seconds.

Trending

The weapon never returned in the game, which is why only a few players could use it. It was the first and only weapon to use Energy Cells as ammo.

2) Flint-Knock Pistol

Flint-knock Pistol (Image via Epic Games)

Flint-Knock is arguably one of the most fun-to-use Fortnite weapons. Its knockback is high enough to send the player who shoots it a few meters back. It is one of the only few non-sniper weapons to use Heavy Bullets and does considerably high damage to both players and structures.

The unique concept of this weapon was loved by the players back in Chapter 1 Season 8 and used to do various creative trickshots. It was also a great way to jump from high altitudes without any fall damage. The Flint-Knock Pistol is returning during the Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration, which has got the fans quite excited.

3) Proximity Grenade Launcher

Proximity Grenade Launcher (Image via Epic Games)

The Proximity Grenade Launcher was introduced during Chapter 1 Season 9, bringing a unique twist to projectile weapons in the game. It only detonated when an opponent was close to it, offering a strategic edge. It has no damage falloff and can be reloaded while using the scope. Sadly, it never returned to the active loot pool.

Despite the unique design, it only dealt 70 body damage, making it quite balanced. The high amount of detail and amazing sound effects make it one of the best weapons that should make a comeback in future updates.

4) Mythic Goldfish

Mythic Goldfish (Image via Epic Games)

The Mythic Goldfish is an extremely rare and unique throwable weapon that is nearly impossible to find. It used to have a 1-in-a-million chance of being obtained by fishing during its initial release in Chapter 2 Season 1. It has been reintroduced with the release of Fortnite Reload game mode, having a 1-in-800 chance of being found in a chest.

This one-shot weapon deals 200 body damage and can be picked up and used again. It features the Flopper fish on a podium, giving it a funny appearance contrasting with its potential.

5) Minigun

Minigun (Image via Epic Games)

The Minigun is arguably one of the most hated Fortnite weapons. It has been vaulted and reintroduced with various adjustments multiple times but never received a positive reception from the community.

Before the major cooldown nerf during Chapter 1 Season 7, it was an unstoppable beast, having no reload and one of the fastest fire rates in the game. Players can still try this weapon against others in the Crazyy Red Vs Blue Creative Map, but its chances of returning to the main game are quite low.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!