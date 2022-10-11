5 Fortnite XP maps to use for leveling up in Chapter 3 Season 4

While Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 can be super fun, the XP grind is not. Despite Epic Games being liberal with experience points, not everyone is able to earn them in normal matches. Due to inadequate skill sets, or poor luck and timing, they get eliminated without even firing a single shot or opening a chest for XP.

At most, after playing two or three matches, they earn less than 40,000 XP in a span of 30 to 40 minutes. This is where XP maps come to the rescue. Anything upward of 200,000 XP can be earned in roughly 30 minutes. With that said, here are five amazing Fortnite XP maps that players can use to quickly level up in Chapter 3 Season 4.

Note: XP obtained from these maps may vary from player to player.

5 Fortnite XP maps to quickly level up in Chapter 3 Season 4

1) Ultimate Gun Game

To use this Fortnite XP map, players will have to enter the code 9001-1974-4652. Players can expect to get about 200,000 XP in around 30 minutes.

Enter the map and turn towards the left hand side

Hug the wall and move forward until a flight of stairs appear

Go down the stairs and interact with the secret button found the top right hand corner of the wall

Once inside the room, approach the "Unlimited XP Button" and interact with it

Turn around and approach the "Back to Fight Yard" button and mantle on top of it

Look up and interact with the secret button above

Wait for the countdown to finish

Interact with both the stars in the room to boost XP

Go back to the first secret room and interact with the "Bouncer Room 2" button to go AFK

2) 1v1 Mythic Build Fights

To be able to use this Fortnite XP map, players will have to enter the code 2239-3918-4459. From this map, players can expect to receive about 1,000,000 XP.

Enter and walk towards the edge of the map where the Grapple Gun vending machine is located

Look down to find the secret button and interact with it

Move towards the Changing Booth and build eight floors outward

Look for a secret button in the right hand corner of the eight floor and interact with it

Wait 10 minutes before interacting with the secret buttons

Once the time period is over, interact with the secret buttons found in the corners to get XP

3) Pros Headshot - 2239-3918-4459

To use this Fortnite XP map, players will have to enter this code: 2239-3918-4459. Expect to earn 370,000 XP in approximately 21 minutes.

Enter the map and look for a poster that's located at the northern end of the area

Find the secret button located above the poster and interact with it

Next, click on the "Unlimited XP Button"

Once done, go to left hand side corner wall and interact with the secret button located next to the ceiling

Wait for the 10 minute countdown to finish

Once the countdown ends, interact with both the giant XP buttons to get XP

Find the "Bouncers Room" button and interact with it to go AFK

4) 1v1 Build Fights 2 Players - 3638-3071-4353

With this Fortnite XP map, players will have to enter the code 3638-3071-4353. Here, players can expect to earn 520,000 XP in roughly around 31 minutes.

Enter the map and look for the "Best player in the game will appear here" text on the map

Approach it and build three floors outward

Go to the right hand side corner of the the third floor and interact with the secret button

Wait for the countdown to end

Once it ends, interact with the two giant Stars to get a lot of XP

Next, go to the Bouncers Room to go AFk and keep receiving XP

5) 1v1 With All Weapons - 1487-3213-6612

For players to use this Fortnite XP map, the following code needs to be entered: 1487-3213-6612. Players can earn up to 740,000 XP in 31 minutes.

Enter the map and interact with the "XP Shop" button

Next, find the "AFK XP Button" and interact with it

Return to the map main and mantle on top of the vault

Once on top of the vault, build three floors outward

Go he right hand corner of the third floor and interact with the secret button

Wait 10 minutes for the countdown to end

Interact with orange XP button first and then with the purple XP button

Return to the XP Shop interact with the "Bouncers Room" button to go AFK

Note: All maps must be used in Private mode.

