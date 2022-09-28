5 best XP maps in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

The easiest way to level up is by using XP maps in Fortnite. Although there's no guarantee that they will provide millions in XP, considering that each level in Chapter 3 Season 4 requires 80,000 XP to complete, using them makes things a lot faster.

While it's possible to earn 150,000 XP in a normal Fortnite match, it's largely earned by completing challenges. Once they are finished, the XP gain comes to a grinding halt. On the flip side, XP maps provide anywhere between 30,000 to 50,000 XP for 20 to 25 minutes, which is on the lower end of the spectrum.

Considering that players normally earn less via a real Battle Royale match due to being eliminated early or playing passively, this is the next best option. Here are five of the best XP maps in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4.

These XP maps will help players level up quickly in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

1) Improved 1v1 with all weapons - Approximate XP gain: 250,000

This run-of-the-mill Fortnite XP map is easy to navigate and complete. Players can get started by following these simple steps:

Enter the map code: 6022-6469-2813

Set matchmaking to private game

Start the game and wait for the round to begin

Find the vault and build floors to reach behind it

Find the secret button and interact with it

Next, interact with the AFK XP button

Next, interact with the Return to Arena button

Find the Changing Booth and go behind it

Find the secret button and interact with it.

Wait for the ten minute countdown to finish

Interact with both the characters to increase the amount of XP gained

Return to the vault and interact with the button behind the vault

Either enter Bouncers Room or Crash Pad Room to keep the XP flowing

2) Ultimate 1v1 build fights - Approximate XP gain: 500,000

When it comes to earning a lot of XP via Creative maps in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, this one takes the cake. By spending 20 minutes in-game, users can earn up to 500,000 XP with ease. Here are the steps needed to get started:

Enter the map code: 6101-9537-4403

Enter the game with matchmaking set to private

Interact with the AFK XP button (located next to the Bouncer Room button)

Jump down to the main arena area

Go to the right side of the 'Back to Loot Arena' building

Build a floor and interact with the secret button at the bottom of the structure

Wait for the countdown to end

Interact with the two larger-than-life figures to get more XP

Go to the Bouncers Room or Crash Pad Room to ensure the XP flow lasts

3) 1v1 with all weapons - Approximate XP gain: 275,000

This Fortnite XP map is by far the most detailed on the list. With multiple rooms to explore and other objectives to complete, there's a lot of ways to earn XP easily. Follow these simple steps to get started:

Enter the map code: 1487-3213-6612

Set matchmaking to private before entering the game

Interact with the XP Shop button located next to the vault

Enter the area, turn right, and interact with the AFK XP button on the wall

Next, interact with the Return to Arena button

Return to the vault and build a floor to reach behind and interact with a secret button

Wait for the ten minute countdown to end

Interact with both the characters to get large amounts of XP

Return to the XP Shop and interact with the Bouncers Room or Crash Pad room button to ensure the XP doesn't stop

4) Ultimate 1v1 build fights - Approximate XP gain: 250,000

This Fortnite XP map is almost identical to the second map on this list, barring a few minor differences. The main difference is that the amount of XP is slashed by half. Nevertheless, given how easy it is to obtain, players can still try it out. Follow these steps to get started:

Enter the map code: 5054-5057-3365

Set matchmaking to private before starting the game

Run up the stairs and interact with the XP Shop button

Turn right, move towards the AFK XP button and interact with it

Interact with the Return to Arena button

Jump down to the arena and go towards the Spectator Mode device

Walk to the corner of the map and look down

Find the secret button and interact with it

Wait for the countdown to end and then interact with the two characters

Go back to the main arena and interact with the XP Shop button

Turn right and go towards the giant tomato head

Interact with either the Bouncers Room button or Crash Pads room button to ensure the XP doesn't stop

5) Ultimate gun game - Approximate XP gain: 200,000

Unlike other Fortnite XP maps on this list, this one is much larger and more spacious. There are a lot of obstacles to vault over and plenty of room to roam free. Here are the steps needed to earn XP:

Enter the map code: map code: 9001-1974-4652

Enter the game after setting matchmaking to private

After spawning into the area, turn right and go straight

Find a pitfall on the right side of the wall

Drop down and interact with the secret button located in the right corner of the wall

Interact with the Unlimited XP button

Next, vault and get up on the Crash Pad Room device

Look up and interact with the secret button

Wait for the countdown to finish and interact with both buttons to get increased XP

Last, go to either Crash Pad Room or Bouncer Room 1 - 2 to ensure the XP doesn't stop

With these maps, players will be able to farm a lot of XP with minimal effort and time spent.

