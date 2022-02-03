5 new Fortnite XP glitches to try in February 2022 (Updated)

Ranking up in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 is an arduous task, and it gets more difficult once players cross the initial 100 levels. The XP required to progress each level is humongous, and it takes a lot of grinding on Battle Royale to get past each tier.

Events and challenges do help out, but even then, it is not enough to progress quickly.

XP glitches often come to the rescue of loopers during these situations. They offer a ton of XP, and the farming process is a lot quicker if players undertake all steps correctly. This article will provide map codes for a few XP glitches that players can perform in February 2022.

Note: XP glitches are patched within 12 to 24 hours of being discovered. If the following XP glitches do not work, please refer to the other methods available in our Fortnite section.

Working XP glitches in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Players can refer to the videos listed below to understand how the glitches work.

1) CASPAHZ 1v1 Zero Delay

Map code: 7369-5745-6758v21

This XP glitch can provide up to 100,000 XP per minute. Like most XP glitches, players will have to enter the island and pick up a Jetpack and grappler.

Build a few floors around the Fortnite NPC on the island and find the secret XP buttons that can be interacted with to get the XP. Interact enough times, and the XP should be credited immediately.

2) 1v1 Build Fight map (1)

Map code: 4172-4095-0163

This map has more than one XP glitch, but all the glitches offer different amounts of XP. To exploit the first glitch, enter the map and start the game. Head towards the changing booth, build a stair behind it and jump on it to find a secret XP button. Use this button to start gaining AFK XP.

3) 1v1 Build Fight map (2)

Map code: 4172-4095-0163

This glitch is on the same map as the one above but it is more rewarding. The XP glitch on the map can be done by interacting with the secret XP button behind the vault and entering a room.

Interact with the three machines on the wall and start eliminating the chickens in the coop. Within minutes, players will start getting 10,000 XP and it will continue as long as they keep shooting the chickens.

4) Pro Red VS Blue (Bounty)

Map code- 2931-8567-7426

There are multiple Fortnite XP glitches on this map and players have to explore it to find them all. Jump on the boost pads to get high in the air and land on the drones floating above.

An XP button will appear and players can click it to get up to 25,000 XP each time. Come back after a while and do it again to keep getting more XP.

Also spam weapons from the inventory to get more and more XP from this map.

5) Zombie Battlegrounds

Map code: 9135-1872-8731

This map is a fun way to farm XP. Players can start the game and upon spawning in, simply read the patch notes available behind them. That should give them around 6000 XP.

Moving on, take the cars and use the boosters to grab the coins floating in the air. Each coin will provide 10000-15000 XP. Killing zombies will provide XP and also help in farming gold, which can get players some substantial XP from the vending machines.

Disclaimer: Epic Games can issue bans for exploiting XP glitches.Therefore, Fortnite players are advised not to abuse these methods.

