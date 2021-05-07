5 smartest Fortnite players of all time

Fortnite has seen a lot of players come and go over the years. While the best players still reign supreme in this battle royale, there are few who displayed some serious 200 IQ plays in the game.

Fortnite is all about being creative. It's the only battle royale out there that supports a building feature, allowing the players to get really creative with their gameplay.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

5 smartest players in Fortnite

Most of the incidents mentioned in this list can be seen in the video below.

#1 The x2Twins

Jesse Eckley and Jordan Eckley are better known online as the x2Twins. The pair, who are originally from Australia, is probably one of the best duos in Fortnite today. Their game sense and teamwork is off the charts. In one game, one of the individuals was knocked out into the storm accidentally. The other individual used the harpoon gun to drag his brother back into the circle. This was a pretty innovative move and required some quick thinking.

#2 MrSavage

Martin Foss Anderson, better known as MrSavage, was a pro player in Fortnite. During the World Cup Qualifiers in 2019, MrSavage showed the world why he was one of the best in the game. He effectively used a shadow bomb and made his way up the hill, bagging himself the victory royale.

#3 Nathan Anthony Hill

Nathan Anthony "Nate" Hill is a member of the FaZe Clan and a Fortnite pro. He's known for his quick thinking and his impressive aim. In one of his matches, Hill was experiencing tremendous lag. Instead of cribbing about it, he just predicted where his enemy could be and planned out his shots accordingly.

#4 Hugh Gilmour

Hugh "DestinyJesus" Gilmour is currently a coach for FaZe clan. Back in the day, when he used to actively play Fortnite, he was known for innovative ways to take down enemies. During one game, he used a boom bow to take down one wall of a players box. He went on to place his own wall in there, made a small window and took the enemy down. It's interesting when pros get creative in Fortnite.

#5 Manuel Martinez

the god bait pic.twitter.com/ZXJSreMO18 — FaZe Martoz (@MartozFN) July 16, 2020

FaZe Martoz is currently a member of the FaZe clan and a content creator on YouTube. Back when decoy grenades were available in Fortnite, he came up with a very creative strategy in one of his games. He was pinned down by an enemy while he was taking cover behind a wall. Instead of engaging the enemy in the open, Martoz used a decoy grenade on a launch pad. The enemy was distracted and began shooting at the decoy, giving him the perfect moment to land a headshot and eliminate his enemy in Fortnite.