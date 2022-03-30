5 things Fortnite did that backfired terribly

Epic Games makes a lot of significant decisions for Fortnite. The game is incredibly well-kept and continuously evolving, thanks to what Epic decides to do. Their choices are usually well-received, such as deciding to flip the map in Chapter 3 Season 1.
However, not all decisions they make go over smoothly. It would be nearly impossible not to make any poor decisions, which is precisely what has happened. Not everything they've touched has turned to gold. Here are a few examples of that.
Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.
Epic Games' decisions that backfired for Fortnite
5) Permanent vaulting of certain Mythics
The decision to remove certain Mythic weapons from the game is a curious one. The best Limited Time Mode was arguably the Avengers Endgame mode, and since then, no one has been able to use the Mythics that were featured. Captain America's Shield, Iron Man's Repulsors, and more have been unavailable.
Other Mythics get added to Creative, but not those or others, which makes no sense. These are great weapons and modes, and they must be added to Creative.
4) Travis Scott concert
At the time, this was not a poor decision. Having megastar Travis Scott do a live concert for Fortnite players was a huge success. Unfortunately, that is no longer the case.
Following the Astroworld tragedy, Scott's skin has been removed, and the game has distanced itself from him. Epic Games would likely pick a different artist if they could do it again.
3) The Infinity Blade
The Infinity Blade is widely considered to be the worst weapon that has ever been in the game. It was so overpowered and challenging to obtain that most players hated it. It didn't hurt the game much, but it's probably a decision that Epic Games regrets.
2) Marvel battle pass
While the decision to go with an entirely collaborative battle pass worked pretty well for Fortnite and many players, it caused a divide in the player base. Many players are frustrated with the number of collaborations in the game and hate the Chapter 2 Season 4 battle pass.
On the other hand, players who loved it want more and are looking for every excuse to believe another fully collaborative Battle Pass is on the way. It's frustrating for both sides.
1) No building
Once again, on the surface, this decision was pretty good. It revitalized the game and brought gamers in that had quit or never played. However, it has also divided the player base.
Many competitive Fortnite players are frustrated with Zero Build, and those who utilize building as a big part of their game feel like they've been unfairly stripped of their talent.