5 things Fortnite did that backfired terribly

Epic Games makes a lot of significant decisions for Fortnite. The game is incredibly well-kept and continuously evolving, thanks to what Epic decides to do. Their choices are usually well-received, such as deciding to flip the map in Chapter 3 Season 1.

However, not all decisions they make go over smoothly. It would be nearly impossible not to make any poor decisions, which is precisely what has happened. Not everything they've touched has turned to gold. Here are a few examples of that.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Epic Games' decisions that backfired for Fortnite

5) Permanent vaulting of certain Mythics

🌺 Yomi 🌺 @ItzYomi_ HYPEX @HYPEX Here are all the C2 Mythics that have been added/updated for Creative in 19.00, but disabled as of now.



I *THINK* they go live this Christmas because there's an unfinished "Creative Present #1" that enables Skye's AR and they'll probably finish the rest on Tuesday (19.01) Here are all the C2 Mythics that have been added/updated for Creative in 19.00, but disabled as of now.I *THINK* they go live this Christmas because there's an unfinished "Creative Present #1" that enables Skye's AR and they'll probably finish the rest on Tuesday (19.01) https://t.co/PynZLWwB0T Wish they could add lightsabers, the avengers mythics, and DC mythics twitter.com/HYPEX/status/1… Wish they could add lightsabers, the avengers mythics, and DC mythics twitter.com/HYPEX/status/1…

The decision to remove certain Mythic weapons from the game is a curious one. The best Limited Time Mode was arguably the Avengers Endgame mode, and since then, no one has been able to use the Mythics that were featured. Captain America's Shield, Iron Man's Repulsors, and more have been unavailable.

Other Mythics get added to Creative, but not those or others, which makes no sense. These are great weapons and modes, and they must be added to Creative.

4) Travis Scott concert

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Earlier today, Fortnite decided to remove Travis Scott's emote from the game following the absolute tragedy at his Astroworld Festival this past weekend Earlier today, Fortnite decided to remove Travis Scott's emote from the game following the absolute tragedy at his Astroworld Festival this past weekend https://t.co/s4WUJmNtsH

At the time, this was not a poor decision. Having megastar Travis Scott do a live concert for Fortnite players was a huge success. Unfortunately, that is no longer the case.

Following the Astroworld tragedy, Scott's skin has been removed, and the game has distanced itself from him. Epic Games would likely pick a different artist if they could do it again.

3) The Infinity Blade

fitzy @FitzyLeakz Fortnite News Update:



Unvaulted Weapon:

Don't Let April Fool You...The Infinity Blade Has Been Unvaulted In All Playlists! Fortnite News Update: Unvaulted Weapon:Don't Let April Fool You...The Infinity Blade Has Been Unvaulted In All Playlists! https://t.co/GBBHCU5CmW

The Infinity Blade is widely considered to be the worst weapon that has ever been in the game. It was so overpowered and challenging to obtain that most players hated it. It didn't hurt the game much, but it's probably a decision that Epic Games regrets.

2) Marvel battle pass

Jones 😺 @AgentJonesyFN_

Marvel Season, included another great battle pass menu, new POIs, vaults, bosses, tons of new mythic weapons, great marvel skins, helicarrier as spawn, this season had punchcards, Marvel Knockout LTM, and more tournaments Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Appreciation Tweet:Marvel Season, included another great battle pass menu, new POIs, vaults, bosses, tons of new mythic weapons, great marvel skins, helicarrier as spawn, this season had punchcards, Marvel Knockout LTM, and more tournaments Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 Appreciation Tweet:Marvel Season, included another great battle pass menu, new POIs, vaults, bosses, tons of new mythic weapons, great marvel skins, helicarrier as spawn, this season had punchcards, Marvel Knockout LTM, and more tournaments❤️ https://t.co/2x1XtlpsGG

While the decision to go with an entirely collaborative battle pass worked pretty well for Fortnite and many players, it caused a divide in the player base. Many players are frustrated with the number of collaborations in the game and hate the Chapter 2 Season 4 battle pass.

On the other hand, players who loved it want more and are looking for every excuse to believe another fully collaborative Battle Pass is on the way. It's frustrating for both sides.

1) No building

Once again, on the surface, this decision was pretty good. It revitalized the game and brought gamers in that had quit or never played. However, it has also divided the player base.

Many competitive Fortnite players are frustrated with Zero Build, and those who utilize building as a big part of their game feel like they've been unfairly stripped of their talent.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar