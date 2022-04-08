5 worst things that could happen to you during a game of Fortnite

Any range of things can occur in a Fortnite match, especially if the players last a long time. There's the potential for a full range of experiences. Gamers control some of these things, but some of them are uncontrollable and can be frustrating.

These might cause players to die or just experience some frustrating moments during a match. Either way, here are the worst things that can happen during a game of Fortnite.

Worst things players can experience in a Fortnite match

5) Sniped out of nowhere

ItsPrismatical @ItsPrismatical The Heavy Sniper Is BACK In Fortnite Chapter 3 🥺 The Heavy Sniper Is BACK In Fortnite Chapter 3 🥺 https://t.co/qzsT3P7aqW

Getting sniped out of nowhere is frustrating no matter when it occurs. It's sometimes difficult enough to face a sniper even when players know where they are, but to be hit and killed without notice is frustrating.

Now that the Heavy Sniper Rifle is back, this is even more of a possibility, though full health and shield can't be sniped in one shot.

4) Dying to fall damage

Players often take fall damage inadvertently. Sometimes it's because a build is broken or they just don't calculate it correctly and jump from too high. This even happens to the best Fortnite gamers. When such moments mark the end of the game, though, it's one of the worst things that can happen.

3) Third partied

It happens all the time, but having a third party jump in on a battle and clean up after the other two teams is so frustrating. It's often the reason gamers lose because they're focusing on the team they're fighting and then someone else comes out of nowhere to eliminate them.

2) Death by IO

IO guards (Image via nazhan_hilmi on Twitter)

It's one thing to take on one of the Imagined Order bosses (Slone, Huntmaster Saber, Gunnar) and lose because they have ridiculous strength. It's another to be killed by the simple IO guards who often struggle to aim.

Losing to them is embarrassing as well as frustrating because there's no telling what would have happened if they hadn't eliminated a player.

1) Running out of mats

Vanity @ExiIedVanity Running out of mats in a big build fight can be stressful, but rewarding when you get a positive result #Fortnite Running out of mats in a big build fight can be stressful, but rewarding when you get a positive result #Fortnite https://t.co/i6kzFDxRiu

Now that building is back, it's imperative to collect the materials. However, many Fortnite players may be out of that habit since it was a non-issue in Zero Build. Running out of mats can be a death sentence, especially in late-game situations. Build fights can be fun, but once those mats get too low, it's not very fun anymore.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Edited by R. Elahi