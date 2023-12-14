7 best Fortnite skins that were released in 2023

In Fortnite's ever-evolving universe, the introduction of new skins remains one of the many pivotal elements of the game's offerings, playing a huge role in keeping its aesthetic appeal fresh. As 2023 comes to a close, the community has witnessed several captivating additions and collaborations boasting unique designs and thematic elements to the cosmetic library.

From real-world F1 icons to new faces, 2023 has brought players iconic characters, and this article will list some of the best skins added to the game this year.

Disclaimer: These ratings are based on community votes on Fortnite.gg.

Best Fortnite skins added in 2023

1) Hope

Hope (Image via Epic Games)

Hope is one of the latest characters added to Fortnite as part of the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass, partnering with Vengeance Jones in the Underground against the Society and helping him retrieve a Peely after he was kidnapped.

With a visually striking design and multiple styles, Hope has not only showcased intricate design details but also added a compelling story to the game's narrative, which is reflected in the community's average rating of 83.69% on the website.

2) Peter Griffin

Peter Griffin (Image via Epic Games)

Peter Griffin finally made his way into the game in the Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass, marking another groundbreaking and fun collaboration. This makeover to the beloved Family Guy character's design adds a touch of humor.

With an average community rating of 80.02%, it is clear that the skin's addition has been appealing to fans of the series and has injected a dose of laughter into the Battle Royale experience.

3) Jack Skellington

Jack Skellington (Image via Epic Games)

Tim Burton's beloved character from A Nightmare Before Christmas made his debut in Chapter 4 Season 4 during the annual Fortnitemares event for 2023. With his signature look and a Santa style to go with his skin, Jack Skellington was a welcome addition to the game's roster, bringing the spooky vibe of Halloween and acting as a precursor to Christmas.

The community was thrilled to see this animated holiday icon in the game, and an average rating of 77.15% proves how it became one of the most beloved skins in the game.

4) Omegarok

Omegarok (Image via Fortnite)

While Chapter 4 Season 5 took players back to the OG Chapter 1 map, Epic Games provided players with an OG Pass, introducing amalgamations of classic Fortnite skins, with Omegarok, a fusion of Omega and Ragnarok, being the Tier 50 skin.

The skin, bringing back iconic elements from two of the most legendary Battle Pass skins, clearly invoked a sense of nostalgia among players, which is reflected in the average community rating of 73.51%.

5) Optimus Prime

Optimus Prime (Image via Epic Games)

The legendary leader of the Autobots, Optimus Prime, graced the Fortnite landscape as part of an unexpected collaboration in the Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass. With his iconic red-and-blue design and a small role in the game's storyline, Optimus Prime brought a cinematic touch and a powerful presence.

With an average community rating of 73.51%, it's clear that the introduction of Transformers to the game has appealed to both fans of the game and the series.

6) Kado Thorne

Kado Thorne (Image via Epic Games)

A bloodthirsty vampire and the primary antagonist for Chapter 4 Season 4, Kado Thorne brought a lot of charm and narrative importance to the Battle Pass. With his revenant form being one of the most visually pleasing designs and his introducing time travel into the Fortnite universe, this character was a must-have for Chapter 4 players.

Since the character was beloved across the board, it's no surprise that the skin has an average community rating of 73.23%, proving the love the community has for this character.

7) Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton skin (Image via Epic Games)

Introduced in Chapter 4 Season 5, Lewis Hamilton's introduction marked a brilliant crossover between gaming and motorsport, making him the first F1 personality to be part of the metaverse. His simple yet sleek design was a welcome surprise during the OG season.

With an average community rating of 73.03%, it's clear that this collaboration pleased Fortnite fans with not just its inclusion but also its aesthetic offerings.

