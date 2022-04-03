8 best Fortnite maps for XP farming in Chapter 3 Season 2

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 certainly brought forth several new aspects to the island. The impending war between the IO and Seven has made things interesting for the entire community.

Even amidst such highs, the XP grinding system has been quite disappointing this season. The lack of proper challenges and quests have made it quite impossible to rank up faster in the battle pass.

However, there are quite a number of Creative maps that can farm XP in Chapter 3 Season 2. This article will enlist 8 such maps so that gamers have an easy time unlocking the rewards.

8 Fortnite Map codes for XP farm

1) 1v1 Build Mode

Code to access this map- 0004-9661-9415.

Gamers can earn a significant amount of XP from this Creative Map. Just pick up some weapons and drop them into the main action arena. After that, build all the way up to the lobby. There will be a secret XP button on the bottom right corner. Activate it to earn points.

After that, head to Team 9 unit. Towards the end of this unit, there will be another XP button that can be used. Finally, enter each unit and destroy beds to earn some more XP.

2) World War

Code to access this map in Fortnite- 5670-4535-8718v169

Enter the match and rush towards the open space behind the booth. Perform an emote on the two corners outside and on the right corner of the inside space. After that, navigate to the left corner and look up.

Gamers will notice the XP button that needs to be activated to get the experience points added to their accounts.

3) Smooth 1v1 Build Fights

Code to access this map- 7046-1563-3163v8

Enter the game and head to the edge of the map. There will be a button and pressing this will take gamers to another room. The second room will have another button. Players will need to press this to start the XP flow.

4) Toy Box FFA

Code to access this map- 9061-5458-7889v33

Enter the map and head left to access the storage area marked as 'Consumables'. Gamers need to pick up the K.O. Cruiser.

Once it is done, jump into the main arena and deploy the cruiser to get back up. This will count as a successful jump and credit XP. Repeat the process to earn more XP.

Finally, drop down and figure a few rounds to bring out the AI guards. Eliminate them to earn XP in Fortnite.

5) Pro 1000

Code to access this mode- 1125-3213-5406v15

Jump right out of the window and take a flight of stairs on the right-hand side to get to the sitting area. On the sofa, there will be an option to claim 1000 gold coins. After claiming the coins, come downstairs and pay the amount to open the door.

This will grant Fortnite XP for exploring the secret chamber. Get inside and go right. There will be two buttons to open and close the door from the inside. Keep on clicking on these two buttons alternatively to get XP.

6) Sprint Parkour

Code to access this map- 0114-4213-1927v10

Enter the map and head to the area where it says 'Use New Movement'. Go to the bottom right corner of this write-up, where there is a secret button that will take gamers to a room.

In this secret room, there will be a hovering shoe that needs to be picked up. This will give some XP.

Once it is done, they will need to click on the next level button to go to the next room. Over here, they need to interact with the character to earn XP. After that, return to the main lobby to interact with another character over there.

Interacting with this character will take gamers to a green-colored room. There will be several hovering musical notes. Run through them to get XP.

7) Word War

Code to access this map- 0570-5645-8757v36

Enter the Fortnite map and take a left to jump into the arena. Once gamers are inside the arena, they should turn towards the lobby and navigate to the right side. Build up to the top right corner and interact with the button over there. This will trigger the system to grant XP in Fortnite.

8) Loot Creative Map

Code to access this map- 0110-7302-4578v397

After entering the match, drop into the arena and head towards the vehicles.There will be a truck and gamers will need to go behind it. There is a secret XP button over there that will grant experience points to the gamer once they click on it.

Edited by Saman