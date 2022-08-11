8 best sprays in Fortnite that players love

In Fortnite, there are several different types of emotes. The primary one is a dance, whether that's the Blinding Lights dance, the Orange Justice, or something else. Sometimes these emotes involve a second person too. Another option is through emoticons that are just little symbols or images. It can be a smiley face, the image of a character, or anything else.

However, the type of emote that often gets forgotten is spraying. There are hundreds of sprays that players have access to but they just forget about them in the grand scheme of emoting.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Fortnite sprays that everyone enjoys using

8) GG Smiley

The GG spray is an excellent way to leave a message for a fallen. It's a sign of respect to drop this on a nearby wall after an enemy dies and is probably spectating. The GG Smiley was only available in the Chapter 1 Season 4 battle pass, which also makes it a little bit of a flex to own.

7) Visitor GG

The Visitor GG spray is slightly better than the regular GG spray. The Visitor is an iconic character in Fortnite and his spray sending off the message, "Good game!" is a really nice touch.

Once again, this would be an ultimate sign of respect for a defeated player and a warning to others who come across it. The only issue is that it is technically unreleased, but everyone wishes it had been. If it had, it would easily have been one of the most popular sprays in the game.

6) TARDIS

SKHILLLZZzz @skhilllz Best fffffing spray in Fortnite ever!!!!!



S/0 to scooptex dropping the code and sap for being like HEY DUMMY REDEEM THAT Best fffffing spray in Fortnite ever!!!!!S/0 to scooptex dropping the code and sap for being like HEY DUMMY REDEEM THAT https://t.co/49skAL8QNK

The recent Doctor Who crossover was a huge hit, with the Creative island getting a ton of visitors. One of the lasting items from that crossover is the TARDIS spray, which many players love to put on walls and floors all across the Fortnite map.

5) Avengers Logo

At this point, very few superhero teams are more iconic than the Avengers, especially in the world of Fortnite. Flexing this spray and feeling like a member of the team is fun. There aren't a lot of sprays that players think about putting on the wall, but this is one that always comes to mind.

4) Batarang

What's a more iconic symbol than the Batarang? There aren't many. This spray harkens back to the first Batman crossover, which was a lot of fun for everyone involved. The Batarang can be seen as a warning to others, too, much like the Bat-signal in DC Comics is.

3) Doggo

The Doggo Spray from Balenciaga (Image via Epic Games)

What makes the Doggo spray so good is that it's simple. It's just the face of the dog on a wall. It was part of the Balenciaga crossover, which was a surprisingly random collaboration.

Being a part of the Balenciaga crossover makes this a pretty beloved spray due to the brand's premium status.

2) Infinity Gauntlet

Is there a more intimidating spray in the game? Probably not. Fortnite players love to use this because it signifies power and reminds players what can happen to them.

1) Nope

The Nope spray is very popular (Image via Epic Games)

The Nope spray is simple and effective. It gets the message across very well and can be used in a lot of different scenarios. It was available in Chapter 1 Season 9's battle pass, so it's a little bit of a flex for longtime gamers.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta