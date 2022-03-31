8 Fortnite emotes that are starting to get rare in 2022

Over the years, Fortnite has probably seen thousands of emotes. New emotes are introduced all the time to an ever-expanding roster. Naturally, all emotes can't be available all the time, which makes some of them rarer than others.

As the game moves forward and some emotes remain absent, they become rarer and rarer every day. While these might not be the rarest emotes right now, these eight are certainly approaching the territory in Epic Games' battle royale title.

Fortnite emotes that are approaching rare territory soon

8) Something Stinks

Ninja @Ninja *new emote* Something Stinks indeed haha *new emote* Something Stinks indeed haha https://t.co/mxjzZia5ws

This emote was introduced in Chapter 1 Season 6, making it a pretty old emote. What makes this emote fairly rare is the fact that it has only been available in the Item Shop eight times over the course of the last 14 seasons. It also hasn't been seen in almost 250 days.

7) Rolly Rider

mahdy @mahdy358 @FortniteGame @marshmellomusic



ORIN DOES NOT BLINK @MAJORLAZER New Rolly Rider emote on Lexa and Orin.ORIN DOES NOT BLINK @FortniteGame @marshmellomusic @MAJORLAZER New Rolly Rider emote on Lexa and Orin.ORIN DOES NOT BLINK https://t.co/2teMkCwtSD

This emote was introduced more recently in Chapter 2 Season 7. Still, it's quickly becoming one of the rarest emotes in the game as it has only been in the Item Shop twice and has not been seen for over 250 days. The traversal emote wasn't terribly popular, either, meaning fewer players bought it.

6) Tea Time

Tea Time (Image via The Brothers on YouTube)

Tea Time, the uncommon emote from Chapter 2 Season 6, was last seen about 260+ days ago. It has also only been in the Item Shop twice, so it hasn't been bought very often. Players who have it can brag a little as time goes on and the emote gets increasingly rare.

5) Pirouette

Fortnite @FortniteGame On point.



Get the new Pirouette Emote in the Item Shop now! On point.Get the new Pirouette Emote in the Item Shop now! https://t.co/q055pASyB5

Pirouette was introduced to gamers in Chapter 2 Season 1, which was quite a while ago. Since then, it's been in the Item Shop 19 times, but not for over 250 days. Uncommon Fortnite emotes don't get bought quite as much, which helps contribute to the rarity.

4) Harmony

Fortnite @FortniteGame Find your balance and inner peace 🧘🏽‍♂️



The new Harmony Emote is available in the Item Shop now! Find your balance and inner peace 🧘🏽‍♂️The new Harmony Emote is available in the Item Shop now! https://t.co/VvVXUYvutu

Also introduced in Chapter 2 Season 1, Harmony has been absent for longer than Pirouette. It was last seen over 300 days ago and was only available in the Item Shop five times. Not many players had the opportunity to buy it, and many didn't even bother.

3) Bobbin'

Bobbin' was introduced in Chapter 1 Season 7, which makes it a pretty old emote. Since then, in the 13 seasons that proceeded, it has only been seen in the shop six times. The last appearance was over 325 days ago.

2) Llama Conga

Fortnite @FortniteGame Keep on trotting on 🦙



Grab the new Llama Conga Emote in the Item Shop now! Keep on trotting on 🦙Grab the new Llama Conga Emote in the Item Shop now! https://t.co/vK3XwMSGKc

Introduced in Fortnite Season X, Llama Conga is rapidly becoming one of the most rare emotes available. It was last seen in the Item Shop about 350 days ago and was only available four times before that. Not many players can say they have this emote right now.

1) Hang On

Arguably, the emote that is the closest to being certified as rare is Hang On. The uncommon emote comes from Fortnite Season X, but was only available nine times in total. The last time anyone saw it was nearly 500 days ago.

