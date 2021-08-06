Fortnite 'BearHug' emote was removed after a bug that put players in an awkward crouching position

One of Fortnite's emotes suffered a bug that forced players into an obscene position that wasn't family-friendly, so Epic Games immediately removed it to prevent further backlash. The Bear Hug emote, also known as the "Bring It In" emote, is an action that allows two players to perform a bear hug together.

HELLO????

WHY DID SHE GO IN TO HUG LIKE THAT pic.twitter.com/BGYdTjGIud — That Jackalope Liv (@DatOneJackalope) August 6, 2021

However, for some reason, the second player who activates the emote crouches instead of remaining straight, creating an awkward scenario. Fortnite has claimed that they are a game for all age groups. Hence, there will never be any explicit content. This explains why the developers promptly removed the emote.

Bring It In emote leaves Fortnite

The Bear Hug emote is one of the most popular emotes in the game due to its ability to partner with other players in action. When it left the Fortnite shop, many players who purchased it couldn't use it anymore. This was definitely a frustrating feeling for them.

Yo I brought the bear hug and I can't use it — Thomas Lake (@ThomasL87153808) August 6, 2021

It's unlikely that Epic Games will issue any sort of refund for players who purchased the emote because its 'disabled' status is temporary.

Where’s bear hug epic I need it back plz — NotSour_Jr (@STRATEGYYT1) August 6, 2021

Due to the emote's popularity, Epic Games is on the receiving end of a backlash from Fortnite players who want the emote to return. Some have even taken to poking fun at the game and the decision to disable the emote.

I cannot believe my Bear Hug emote is still disabled! @FortniteGame I DEMAND extreme compensation for this extended waiting time, when I could be hugging people in Prison Breakout! Absolutely unacceptable, if I am not compensated with 12,000 V-Bucks in the next 10sec, I will quit — Ghost Henchman (@Pasta41677647) August 6, 2021

Fortnite tried to have a wholesome moment with the Bear Hug emote, but the bug removed the heartfelt sentiment. It ruined the image altogether. While it may take some creative thinking to capture the bug's main issue fully, social media is unrelenting on the subject.

The Bear Hug emote is probably the most wholesome emote in Fortnite and of course there’s a bug where it looks like you’re giving someone head — JayMiester (@JayMiester_) August 6, 2021

Fortnite fans are heartbroken over the ordeal. The Bear Hug symbolized unity across the game, but now it has left many players feeling empty.

@FortniteGame what are y’all doing man😭 me and my bf got the bear hug emote on Xbox and now it’s saying it’s locked for us?? — Lana (@LanaRosettaa) August 6, 2021

Hopefully, Fortnite will fix the issue soon and return the emote. Players bought the emote to partner with another player. However, this could end up being a waste of V-Bucks.

@Fortnite I gifted my friend the new bear hug emote in the press play bundle and now he cant do the emote and its not in the shop anymore😥😥😥 — RugbyDom14 (@RugbyDom14) August 6, 2021

If Epic Games doesn't promptly fix the Bear Hug, more aggravated fans will continue to express their frustration and sadness, ultimately impacting Fortnite's image.

Edited by Srijan Sen