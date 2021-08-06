Fortnite 'BearHug' emote was removed after a bug that put players in an awkward crouching position

One of Fortnite's emotes suffered a bug that forced players into an obscene position that wasn't family-friendly, so Epic Games immediately removed it to prevent further backlash. The Bear Hug emote, also known as the "Bring It In" emote, is an action that allows two players to perform a bear hug together.
However, for some reason, the second player who activates the emote crouches instead of remaining straight, creating an awkward scenario. Fortnite has claimed that they are a game for all age groups. Hence, there will never be any explicit content. This explains why the developers promptly removed the emote.
Bring It In emote leaves Fortnite
The Bear Hug emote is one of the most popular emotes in the game due to its ability to partner with other players in action. When it left the Fortnite shop, many players who purchased it couldn't use it anymore. This was definitely a frustrating feeling for them.
It's unlikely that Epic Games will issue any sort of refund for players who purchased the emote because its 'disabled' status is temporary.
Due to the emote's popularity, Epic Games is on the receiving end of a backlash from Fortnite players who want the emote to return. Some have even taken to poking fun at the game and the decision to disable the emote.
Fortnite tried to have a wholesome moment with the Bear Hug emote, but the bug removed the heartfelt sentiment. It ruined the image altogether. While it may take some creative thinking to capture the bug's main issue fully, social media is unrelenting on the subject.
Fortnite fans are heartbroken over the ordeal. The Bear Hug symbolized unity across the game, but now it has left many players feeling empty.
Hopefully, Fortnite will fix the issue soon and return the emote. Players bought the emote to partner with another player. However, this could end up being a waste of V-Bucks.
If Epic Games doesn't promptly fix the Bear Hug, more aggravated fans will continue to express their frustration and sadness, ultimately impacting Fortnite's image.