8 Fortnite pros with most cash winnings between 2021 and 2022

Fortnite's impeccable popularity has strengthened its competitive segment by several degrees over the years. The game has stood out in the tests of time and is one of the leading battle royale titles in the community. It is one of the biggest and undoubtedly one of the most intense games out there, with millions of active gamers.

The broad audience base of the game and the massive prize pool of competitive events lure more and more professional gamers into the loop. Several individuals started from scratch and became established gamers with winnings from Fortnite.

This article will list eight Fortnite professionals with the most cash winnings between 2021 and 2022.

Fortnite gamers who have earned the most between 2021 and 2022

1) TaySon

Tai Starčič, aka, TaySon is one of the most famous names in the Fortnite competitive sector. The gamer is from Slovenia and currently represents Falcons ESport. The professional has been quite successful and has managed to earn $254,248.54.

2) Setty

Iwo Zając, commonly known as Setty in the professional circuit, made it big when it came to earning through the game. The gamer managed to earn $185,470.59 through the competitive segment of the game.

3) Rezon Ay

Germany's Lennard Sill represents the Guild Esports segment. The professional was closing in on the second spot but had to be content with a third-place finish with $178,000.

4) Teeq

Maciej Radzio earned $177,970.59 in this period. The professional was inches away from breaking into the top three positions. However, the opportunity was lost by a whisker.

5) Kami

Michał Kamiński, aka, Kami, is from Poland and is one of the most successful professionals with huge earnings from gaming stints. The gamer managed to earn around $174,470.59 through the competitive segment of the game between 2021 and 2022.

6) Stormyrite

Ukrainian professional Nikita Kulak, aka Stormyrite, stormed into the top gamers list by earning $172,500 between 2021 and 2022. Representing Fusion eSports, Nikita is considered one bright prospect, and it is to be seen how he fares in the following session.

7) Toose

The representative for Gambit Esports, Toose, is not far behind in the list of highest earners. The Russian nationalist managed to rack up $170,000 through Fortnite and ranks seventh behind the Ukrainian.

8) Kiryache

Kirill Grishin, aka Kiryache, earned around $167,000 as a reward from the game. The Russian professional made it into the top eight gamers with the most cash winnings and can climb the tier quickly.

