Top 6 best Fortnite players of 2021

While Fortnite may be a fun Battle Royale game, the competitive scene is no cakewalk. Players sweat it out throughout the year in hopes of winning one of the many cash cups present in-game.

In addition to these mini-tournaments, the FNCS are a huge part of the community. Winning them is the goal for every player out there. Sadly, only the best make it to the very top to claim the cash prize.

Top six Fortnite players of 2021

6) Reet

Nathan 'Reet' Amundson is making waves in the Fortnite community. Despite being a controller player, he has been steadily and consistently climbing up the ranks in-game.

He has approximately 356,000 followers on YouTube and has earned a total of $28,625.78 from 17 Tournaments. World rank is currently not available.

5) Tayson

Falcon TaySon @taysonFN



@hentvv



4 fcking times bro 4 fcking times 1st place GRAND ROYALE LETS FCKING GOOOO ($600.000) @ChapixFN love u boys best teammates4 fcking times bro 4 fcking times 1st place GRAND ROYALE LETS FCKING GOOOO ($600.000)@hentvv @ChapixFN love u boys best teammates 4 fcking times bro 4 fcking times https://t.co/mgPUN7HYPo

Tai 'TaySon' Starčič is the x4 winner of FNCS (Europe) alongside teammates hentvv and chapix. Given the fierce competition in the region, this is a huge achievement for him.

He has appropriately 397,000 followers on YouTube and has earned a total of $478,448.54 from 46 Tournaments. World rank is currently 310.

4) 4zr

4zr @oh4zr Finished 16th EU and 2nd Swiss, kinda disappointed but 2022 is my year ❤️ Finished 16th EU and 2nd Swiss, kinda disappointed but 2022 is my year ❤️ https://t.co/aE3ZU9gOP6

Jérémy '4zr' Dang can be considered the best competitive player during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. In addition to the numerous cash cup wins under his belt, he also placed 3rd in FNCS.

He has approximately 100,000 followers on YouTube and has made an estimate of $207,233.54 from 50 tournaments. World rank is currently 897.

3) Setty

Iwo 'Setty' Zając won the Trio FNCS (Europe) alongside teammates teeq and KamiFN. In addition to the Trios win, he was also crowned the Fortnite DreamHack Champion.

He has approximately 68,400 followers on YouTube and has made an estimate of $196,370.59 from 18 Tournaments World rank is currently 944.

2) Mero

Mero is considered by many to be one of the best upcoming Fortnite players. After winning the FNCS four times, once with none other than Bugha, there's nowhere left to go but up.

He has approximately 77,700 followers on YouTube and has made an estimate of $107,300.00 from 14 Tournaments. World rank is currently 1739.

1) Bugha

Bugha @bugha @dukezfn



THE GREATEST TO EVER DO IT BRO LETS GOOOOO 1ST PLACE GRAND ROYALE FINALS ($285,000) @MeroFN THE GREATEST TO EVER DO IT BRO LETS GOOOOO 1ST PLACE GRAND ROYALE FINALS ($285,000) @MeroFN @dukezfn THE GREATEST TO EVER DO IT BRO LETS GOOOOO https://t.co/4qkFsSbZYw

Kyle 'Bugha' Giersdorf is synonymous with Fortnite and needs no introduction. After winning the World Cup in 2019, he managed to outplay the competition and win the Chapter 2 Season 8 FNCS Grand Royale Finals (NA-East) with teammates Muz & Mero.

He has approximately 4.20m followers on YouTube and has made an estimate of $3,175,211.72 from 49 Tournaments. World rank is currently 22.

Note: The list is in no particular order, and the article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

