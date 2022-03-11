8 Fortnite Starter packs that are now extremely rare

Epic Games releases a specific set of cosmetics at the start of each season in Fortnite. This set of cosmetics, known as the Starter Packs, can be purchased by gamers and costs around $4-$6.

Starter Packs consist of some exclusive cosmetics, including skins, Back Bling, and V-Bucks. Some of them also contain harvesting tools and weapon wraps as well. Gamers make sure to buy Starter Packs as they are unique and do not feature in the Item Shop.

However, there are a few Starter Packs that are quite difficult to spot on the island at the moment. This article will enlist eight such Starter Packs that are now extremely rare.

List of rare Fortnite Starter Packs

8) Red Strike Pack

The Red Strike Pack was released on August 15, 2019 during Fortnite Season X. Priced at $4.99, the set offered the Red Strike skin, Bladed Bag Back Bling, and 600 V-Bucks.

7) Wilde

This particular pack came with the Wilde skin along with the Palette Pack Back Bling. Gamers also got 600 V-Bucks along with the cosmetics. The entire pack was priced at $4.99 and was released on June 4, 2019 during Chapter 1 Season 9.

6) Laguna Pack

The Laguna Pack is unique as it rewarded gamers with the Pineapple wrap along with the Laguna skin, Pineapple Strummer back bling, and V-Bucks. Gamers were able to purchase the set during Chapter 1 Season 8.

5) Cobalt

The Reinforced Backplate Back Bling stole the show for this Starter Pack as it was even better than the Cobalt skin. Gamers also received V-Bucks by purchasing this set. Nowadays, it is quite difficult to spot the Starter Pack since it was released back in Season 7.

4) Summit Striker

Released in Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 6, the Summit Striker is one of the rarest Starter Packs in the game as of now. The skin and the Top Notch back bling was quite popular back in the day, however, it has lost its charm and can rarely be seen on the island.

3) Ace

Ace became quite a sensation owing to its vibrant reddish outfit mingled with silver streaks. The Swag Bag back bling was also a decent addition to the set. Since it was released during Season 5, only a handful of loopers own it. The number of gamers using it is even less nowadays.

2) Wingman

This particular Starter Pack was really awesome. The skin resembled an ace pilot ready for the mission. No doubt the community took special interest in the cosmetic back in Fortnite Season 4.

However, with several amazing cosmetics released with time, the Wingman Starter Pack has become quite rare and cannot be spotted in the game anymore.

1) Rogue Agent

The first Starter Pack ever to be introduced in Fortnite, the Rogue Agent was available for $4.99. The pack consists of the Rogue Agent skin, Catalyst Back Bling, and V-Bucks.

The developers released the skin later on the Item Shop for a few days, which created significant controversy. However, it is extremely rare and hasn't been in the game for a long time.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul