8 iconic Fortnite landing spots, ranked from most populated to least (Chapter 1 to Chapter 3)

Winning a match in Fortnite is not an easy task. It requires extreme precision, skill, and the perfect execution of strategy. Most importantly, gamers also need to pick a good landing spot where they can get loot and avoid enemies.

Over the years, Epic has released several POIs for the game. Some of these landing spots have attracted quite a lot of attention when they were on the map. Others continue to exist and experience intense action even to this day.

This article will rank eight Fortnite landing spots from every Chapter of the game based upon how populated they were.

Fortnite POIs ranked based on their popularity

1) Tilted Towers

One of the earliest POIs to be introduced in Fortnite, Tilted Towers is probably the most popular among gamers. This landing spot featured several multi-storey buildings offering a good amount of loot. Therefore, the location was always crowded and close-combat fights were a frequent occurrence.

2) Lazy Lake

Lazy Lake was popular due to several reasons. This POI was quite close to the center of the map which made it a safe spot to land and evade the shrinking safe zone. The location also offered a great amount of loot which attracted several gamers. Intense action was a frequent occurrence over at Lazy Lake, and players almost never escaped without facing enemy bullets.

3) Retail Row

Dropping at Retail Row was troublesome for beginners as this POI was notoriously popular as one of the hot-drop locations in the game. One would often come across the sweats who landed over here and showcased their skills by eliminating opponents with ease.

4) Daily Bugle

The introduction of Spider-Man to Chapter 3 Season 1 also brought the Daily Bugle POI. This location has the Spider-Man Mythic Web Shooters and offers good loot.

5) Pleasant Park

One of the most astounding features of Pleasant Park was that this location was spread over a large area. The availability of buildings made it a great location to land and loot. However, the presence of lush vegetation around this POI also meant that enemies could always be waiting for an opportunity to take players by surprise.

6) Misty Meadows

Misty Meadows was quite similar to the Tilted Towers. The buildings in this location were located near each other and gamers loved hiding in them to ambush enemies. The location offered a decent amount of loot and was usually inside the safe zone.

7) Believer Beach

A sprawling location by the seashore, Believer Beach was one of the most happening places in Fortnite Chapter 2. The POI was frequently visited by the aliens and some musical events were also held here. The loot at this location was plentiful and gamers preferred landing here for that reason.

8) Dusty Depot

Also Read Article Continues below

Gamers were quite intimidated by Dusty Depot as it stood as a place for advanced research. A rocket was located here and loopers did not shy away from discussing the progress of the launchpad.

Edited by Siddharth Satish