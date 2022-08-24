8 must-buy 'The Guy from Fortnite' skins

Those who have been playing Fortnite for a while now are well accustomed and aware of the meme culture that exists in the community. It is unclear how it began, but some skins get referred to as "The Guy from Fortnite." Thanks to Donald Mustard's dream of a unified metaverse, at times, characters are made to suffer an identity crisis.

Children who are too young to know better think that some iconic skins are original and from the game itself. While most netizens do not mind, some take it to heart. This has led to cancel culture rearing its ugly head against people who say the same. With that out of the way, here are eight must-buy "The Guy from Fortnite'' skins.

Top eight "The Guy from Fortnite" skins

1) Master Chief

One of the oldest and most recognized "The Guy from Fortnite" is none other than Master Chief. After stopping The Flood, taking down The Covenant Empire, and saving humanity on multiple occasions, he was added to the game in Chapter 2 Season 5. Suffice to say, loopers went absolutely gaga over the skin.

The Master Chief Bundle was last seen in the Item Shop 109 days ago. It costs 2,600 V-Bucks and comes fielded to the brim with accessories. Here is what it contains:

Master Chief Skin (Two styles)

Gravity Hammer Harvesting Tool

UNSC Pelican Glider

Lil' Warthog Emote

Battle Legend Back Bling

2) Ikora Rey

Despite being a mere human, Ikora Rey holds the honor of being the Vanguard of the Warlock class in Destiny 2. Following the official announcement from Bungie a few hours ago, one of the most hyped up crossovers occurred. Alongside Ikora, Zavala and Exo Stranger entered the metaverse.

Ikora Rey is currently in the Item Shop and costs 1,500 V-Bucks. She comes with only two accessories, which are as follows:

Ikora Rey Skin

Ophiuchus Back Blink

3) Son Goku

Goku has been an otaku icon for years. Despite his humble beginnings, he rose to become possibly the best fighter in the Dragon Ball franchise. Thanks to his combat skills, adding him to the metaverse made a lot of sense. With peril at every twist and turn of the storyline, having him helps maintain the peace.

Now, aside from the "Goku with guns" meme, some have even started referring to him as "The Guy from Fortnite." While this is infuriating some anime fans, most take it as a joke. His set is priced at a whopping 2,000 V-Bucks and contains the following cosmetic items:

Son Goku Outfit (four styles)

Power Pole Back Bling and Harvesting Tool

Goku's Charging Up Emote

4) Chun-Li

While the name may sound absurd to the younger generation, Chun-Li has been a staple of the Street Fighter franchise since 1991. The character is said to have been modeled after Tao from Shotaro Ishinomori's Genma Wars: Harmagedon movie.

Chun-Li's cosmetics were last seen in the Item Shop 110 days ago and cost 1,600 V-Bucks when listed. Here is what her set contains:

Chun-Li Outfit

Super Cab-Masher Back Bling

Lightning Kick! Emote

5) Ezio Auditore

If the name Ezio Auditore rings no bells, then some readers have probably missed out on the golden years of the Assassin's Creed franchise. Mentioning his exploits would require another listicle in itself. Thus, to keep things short, he is best known as the protagonist of Assassin's Creed II.

The character, who was first introduced in 2009, became an instant hit when he was added to the metaverse. While he is not typically referred to as "The Guy from Fortnite," he is slowly getting there. His set costs 1,600 V-Bucks and was last listed 133 days ago. Here is what the set contains:

Ezio Auditore Skin (two styles)

Assassin's Strike Emote

6) Aloy

Introduced in Chapter 2 Season 6, Aloy immediately became a fan-favorite. Owing to the theme and having raptors on the island, it made her a must-have skin. Also, anyone who has played Horizon Zero Dawn would love to bring a bit of her world to the metaverse.

The only downside to this "Guy from Fortnite" skin is the price. While there is an alternative set costing only 1,600 V-Bucks, the main bundle costs a whopping 2,600 V-Bucks. Despite the price being high, there is high value for money. Here is what the bundle contains:

Aloy Skin (two styles)

Blaze Canister Back Bling

Aloy's Spear Harvesting Tool

Glinthawk Glider

Shield-Weaver Wrap

Heart-rizon Emote

Aloy the Skywatcher Loading Screen

7) John Cena

One of the newest on the list of "The Guy from Fortnite," John Cena was introduced to the metaverse following the update v21.30 for Chapter 3 Season 3. Keeping the "U Can't C Me" meme aside, the skin was one of the most-requested of all time.

Given how well-known he is in WWE, his in-game presence has been loved by all. For 2,000 V-Bucks, loopers can buy his entire cosmetic bundle, which features some WWE memorabilia as well. Here's what the set contains:

John Cena Skin (two styles)

WWE Championship Title Back Bling

U Can't C Me Emote

Five Digit Slapper Harvesting Tool

8) Arcane Jinx

Arcane: League of Legends debuted on Netflix on November 6, 2021. Rumors regarding a potential collaboration with Epic Games brought up rumors that the skins would be coming to the metaverse. Lo and behold, one day before the show could start, Arcane Jinx hot-dropped onto the island.

Given the scale of the collaboration, fans went gaga over the cosmetics. Surprisingly enough, the cost did not break the bank either. For the price of 1,800 V-Bucks, players receive seven items, which are as follows:

Arcane Jinx Outfit

Jinx's Dream Monkey Back Bling

Pow Pow Crusher Harvesting Tool

Playground (Instrumental) Music

Wreaking Loading Screen

Havoc Katchoo! Loading Screen

Jinxed Spray

Note: "The Guy from Fortnite" skins are not ranked in any particular order. Also, this article contains the author's views, and readers' opinions will vary.

