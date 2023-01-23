8 rarest Fortnite emotes of 2023, ranked

Epic Games has released around 700 Fortnite emotes so far. Many of these emotes have become iconic, and players use them at every chance. Unfortunately, not all of them can be easily obtained.

Most emotes come from the Item Shop, yet Epic Games has kept some vaulted for a long time. Some haven't returned in a few years, so players cannot wait for their return.

This article will reveal eight of the rarest Fortnite emotes of 2023. The list will include several emotes that have come out in the past few years but have become very rare in 2023.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the author. There are other epic emotes that might not have been included in this list.

Laugh it Up, True Love, and 6 other Fortnite emotes have become rare in 2023

Many Fortnite emotes have become rare in 2023 (Image via Epic Games)

Emotes are one of the most popular cosmetic items in Fortnite Battle Royale. Only skins are more popular, which is why it's no surprise that many players can't wait for some of them to return to the Item Shop.

Unfortunately, many Fortnite emotes haven't been out in a long time and have become very rare in 2023. Here are some of the most popular ones that are now rare:

1) Lazer Blast

Lazer Blast is one of the rarest emotes as of 2023 (Image via Epic Games)

Lazer Blast is one of the most popular emotes in Fortnite Battle Royale. The cosmetic item was first released during Season X and was one of the first Icon Series emotes. Besides the unique animation, the emote has impressive music, which is why many players like it.

The emote was released as part of the Fortnite x Major Lazer collaboration. Unfortunately, Epic Games hasn't brought it back in a long time, which is surprising.

Lazer Blast was last seen in June 2021, and it doesn't appear that the game developer will return it anytime soon. A couple of times, Epic released almost all Icon Series cosmetics to the Item Shop, yet this emote was an exception.

2) Dab

Dab is one of the oldest Fortnite emotes and is very rare (Image via Epic Games)

Dab is one of the oldest Fortnite emotes, as it was released in Chapter 1, Season 1. The emote was popular initially, and many players wanted to obtain it. Unfortunately, it hasn't been out since September 2021, which is very unusual.

The emote has been out 38 times and costs 500 V-Bucks. However, players can no longer obtain it as it has been vaulted for more than a year. Unusually, Epic Games hasn't re-released the emote lately, but there is no doubt that it will be prevalent once it finally comes back.

3) Dynamic Shuffle

Dynamic Shuffle is another Icon Series emote that hasn't been released in a while (Image via Epic Games)

Lazer Blast is not the only Icon Series emote that hasn't been released in a long time. Dynamic Shuffle is in a similar situation, and no one knows why Epic Games hasn't brought it back in such a long time.

Like Lazer Blast, Dynamic Shuffle has a unique animation and music, which makes it one of the best emotes in the video game. Unfortunately, the last time it was available in the Item Shop was in October 2021.

4) Make it Rain

The Make it Rain emote hasn't been out for more than a year (Image via Epic Games)

Surprisingly, the Make it Rain emote hasn't been released to the Fortnite Item Shop in over a year. Many players believed the emote would be released with the Fortnite x MrBeast collaboration, but this did not happen.

Instead of bringing back the emote, Epic Games released the Beast Blastin' emote, which was released with the MrBeast bundle. Unfortunately, this makes Make it Rain one of the rarest Fortnite emotes as of 2023.

The last time the emote was released to the Item Shop was in December 2021.

5) I Ain't Afraid

The emote was released with the Ghostbusters collaboration but hasn't been out in a long time (Image via Epic Games)

In late 2021, Epic Games brought the Ghostbusters to Fortnite Battle Royale. The collaboration has brought many new cosmetic items, including ten different skins and the I Ain't Afraid emote.

Unfortunately, these cosmetic items haven't been out in a long time. The emote only cost 300 V-Bucks, yet the last time it was seen was in December 2021. Players will get another chance to purchase it once all the other items come back, but no one knows when it will happen.

6) True Love

True Love is one of the rarest Fortnite emotes but may return soon (Image via Epic Games)

True Love is one of the cheapest and rarest Fortnite emotes. Since it has an Uncommon (Green) rarity, the emote costs only 200 V-Bucks, which is a big reason why it's become so popular.

The emote hasn't been out for almost a year. However, considering this is a romantic emote, Epic Games will most likely return it for Valentine's Day in 2023. The cosmetic item was first released back in Chapter 1, Season 2.

7) Out West

Out West is yet another Icon Series emote that hasn't been released in a long time (Image via Epic Games)

Icon Series Fortnite emotes are very popular, but a few haven't been out in a long time. Out West is another rare emote that Epic Games has kept in the vault for almost a year.

The emote features the song "Out West" by JACKBOYS, Travis Scott, and Young Thug. The last time players were able to purchase the emote was in February 2022, but no one knows when it will return.

8) Laugh It Up

Laugh It Up is one of the most toxic Fortnite emotes (Image via Epic Games)

Laugh It Up is one of the most toxic Fortnite emotes. It is also known as the "Donkey Laugh" in the Fortnite community, but it hasn't been released to the Item Shop in a long time.

The emote was last seen in May 2022, but it's just a matter of time before Epic Games brings it back. Considering how toxic the emote is, there is no doubt that many players will buy it as soon as it comes back.

