8 things players would love to see in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite has evolved from a being just a game, and has trancended into pop culture. With its unique Item rotation system, the game has managed to keep things fresh. The formula has been tried and tested with much success.

With Chapter 3 now in full swing, the game has reached new heights. Despite things being good, they can always be better. Certain assets and items that are currently vaulted would make for excellent additions in-game.

Eight things that the community would love to see in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

8) The Baller

The Baller is perhaps one of the most recognized vehicles in-game. Despite it having the lowest number of hitpoints, players could never get enough of it. With the snow melting on the island, traversing the landscape in this vehicle would be amazing.

7) Zapatron

The Zapatron was too efficient as a weapon. It was overpowered when released and vaulted soon after. However, with the island in danger, bringing back a reworked version of this weapon would be amusing. It would be the perfect counter to the IO invasion.

6) The Agency

Midas is coming back to Fortnite. The only question that remains is when? Whenever he does return, having the Agency back in-game would be a delight. 'OG' players could once more visit the location, while newcomers could get acquainted with the local henchmen.

5) Tech weapons from Save the World

Unlike the Battle Royale mode that has a limited loot pool, Save the World mode is overflowing with weapons. It wouldn't hurt to have a few tech weapons like the Mercury LMG and Vindertech Pulsar crossover to the BR mode. With a few adjustments to their stats, they would fit right into the current theme.

4) Traps

Traps were taken out of the loot pool a while ago. Despite the controversial feedback from the community, some traps were amusing. If the developers could rework and tone down a few of them, they would make great additions to Fortnite Chapter 3.

3) More utility items

Although Fortnite has numerous utility items, it never hurts to have a few more. Given the developers' creativity, there is always room for add-ons. The options are truly endless.

2) Factions

At the moment in-game, there are two major factions - The Seven and the Imagined Order. Very soon Flipsiders will be able to use IO weapons. As amazing as that may be, having more factions in-game would make things interesting. Watching NPCs slug it out on the map would be quite a show.

1) Larger lobbies

NCR Jakestxr @Jakestxr Do you think @FortniteGame should make lobbies 125 or 150 players? I feel like the lobbies drop so quickly. Do you think @FortniteGame should make lobbies 125 or 150 players? I feel like the lobbies drop so quickly.

Given how vast Fortnite's island is at present, by the time the endzones come around, there are hardly any players left. Expanding the lobby to accommodate 125 to 150 players would make the end-game more interesting.

