8 unanswered questions about Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3, explained

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 is off to a strong start. The live event from the previous season raised a lot of essential questions that are pertinent to the storyline. The community is excited to see how everything unfolds as the season progresses. Keeping that in mind, here are eight unanswered questions about Chapter 3 Season 3.

Important storyline related questions in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

1) Who is Geno?

By now, almost everyone knows who Geno is. For those who don't, he's a high-ranking official of the Imagined Order. He could be one of the founders of the order itself. The community got a small glimpse of this person during the live event following last season.

Although his whereabouts are still unknown, The Foundation and Jonesy are hot on his trail, having jumped into Zero Point as soon as it locked in on Geno's signal.

2) Which reality is this?

This reality doesn't have a proper name. However, it could be a reality where the Imagined Order is finally defeated, and peace is currently prevailing. The current reality is also the home of some interesting flora covering the southwestern side of the island.

Once again, not much is known about this reality in Fortnite, other than that people here love to party and enjoy themselves.

3) What happened to Doctor Slone?

Doctor Slone was swatted like a fly by the Mecha that the Paradigm was controlling. Although most of the community believe that she's dead, there may be a small chance that she's alive. As seen in the Fortnite live event, Doctor Slone managed to duck into the tank she was riding just as the Mecha struck her.

Although the tank fell from a great height, there's a high chance that it helped her survive by cushioning her fall and saving her from the strike's impact in Fortnite.

4) Where are The Foundation and Jonesy?

As mentioned before, The Foundation and Jonesy jumped into the Zero Point when it locked in on Geno. However, their current whereabouts are still unknown.

There's a chance that they could be present in the current reality in Fortnite because Jonesy was seen vibing with the characters in the Chapter 3 Season 3 trailer. But there's a chance it could be one of his many snapshots within the loop in Fortnite.

Moreover, The Foundation hasn't been sighted yet. Since they jumped into the Zero Point together, there's a high chance they would end up in the same reality together. Since The Foundation is still awol, there's a chance that they're in a different reality altogether.

5) What happened to the IO?

The IO was defeated during the last live event in the game. Keeping that in mind, it's not easy to believe that the IO was utterly wiped out, as there are a few telltale signs that the organization is still active. The biggest sign that proves this is that Geno is still alive and well.

The IO has likely gone underground to recover from its losses. Or, players are in a reality where the IO isn't that active.

6) Will the Cube monsters return once again?

It's unlikely that the Cube monsters will return during this season. For now, there are no signs that hint at this. However, this is Fortnite, and anything can happen at any time. The new update ushered in a complete change in the flora on one part of the island. This could have something to do with the villain of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

7) Where is the Zero Point right now?

The Zero Point is happily humming underwater right now. There's a small landmark named The Glow, close to Loot Lake. This landmark is new and was introduced with the new season itself. Players can snorkel at this location to get a first-hand look at the Zero Point in Fortnite.

8) Who is the villain of this season?

The current villain of the season is still unknown. Players got a first look at her in the cinematic trailer. She was seen holding an orb in her hand, which contained an image of the Reality Tree in it. Although her name is still unknown, the community has resorted to calling her Bloomwatcher.

That said, it's been just two days since Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 has gone live. Epic Games will introduce the villain in the upcoming weeks, that's for sure. But what her intentions are, is something that only time will tell.

