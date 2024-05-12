“A bit graphic for younger audiences” - Fortnite community reacts to Tomura Shigaraki missing his iconic hands from My Hero Academia

With the launch of the new Fortnite x My Hero Academia outfits, players are undoubtedly excited to embody beloved villains from the MHA universe on FN's Battle Royale island. Among the antagonists that gamers can play as is Tomura Shigaraki, a twisted young villain who acts as the perfect antithesis to Izuku Midoriya. The latter is My Hero Academia's primary protagonist.

However, while the addition of Tomura Shigaraki has been undoubtedly exciting, players were disappointed to see that an important aspect hadn't been included. The various dismembered hands on his body were missing from the character's design.

This was highlighted in a recent Reddit post shared by u/SKIBO2024, where the player expressed their desire to see a faithful model of this character in Fortnite.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Players came to the post to express their opinions about the absence of Shigaraki's hands, and one user provided a plausible reason for why they were left out. Reddit user u/FeganFloop2006 stated:

“A bit graphic for younger audiences.”

Comment byu/SKIBO2024 from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comments from the community (Reddit/SKIBO2024)

Other members of the community also added to the discussion, with Reddit user u/Jabroni5092 further highlighting that the hands would count as corpses or at least parts of a dead body, which would have implications for Fortnite's age ratings.

To this, Reddit user u/Zer0_lif3 pointed out the irony of the Dabi outfit. This is another new addition that arrived as part of the My Hero Academia collaboration and has burns all over his body.

Reddit user u/121_Jiggawatts interestingly highlighted how Epic Games already implemented Fortnite age ratings, so a more accurate outfit style for Shigaraki should have been added to the game just under a different age rating.

It is important to note that FN currently does not have many skins that are graphic in nature, so a faithful adaptation of Tomura Shigaraki in Fortnite would be one of a kind.

Pointing out certain potential inconsistencies with the age-rating system explanation, Reddit user u/figgityjones commented:

"Does like… Frankenstein’s monster not count as that? Isn’t there zombie characters? And a mummy? I’m not saying you’re wrong either, I’m just wondering how they are justifying that."

How to get Tomura Shigaraki skin in Fortnite?

The Tomura Shigaraki Pack (Image via Epic Games)

Tomura Shigaraki is an Epic Rarity outfit introduced to the game in Chapter 5 Season 2 as part of the League of Villains wave of My Hero Academia skins. The character can be obtained through the Item Shop by buying the Tomura Shigaraki Pack for 2,000 V-Bucks. The Pack includes various cosmetics themed around the character, including:

Tomura Shigaraki (Outfit + Selectable Style)

Nomu Jr. (Back Bling)

D-Pad Decay (Emote)

Decaying Scythe (Pickaxe)

The character pack was last seen today (May 13, 2024), and as of this moment, there is no telling when Tomura Shigaraki will leave the Item Shop. However, it is advisable to purchase the outfit as soon as possible if you don't want to miss out on this new wave of My Hero Academia skins.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback