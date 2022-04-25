A rare Fortnite emote is worth over $500, here's why

Fortnite skins usually don't cost more than 2,000 V-Bucks, but there are some cosmetics that are worth way more than that. For instance, accounts with the Double Helix outfit that was exclusively released with a limited-edition Nintendo Switch console are valued at over $1000.

Another in-game cosmetic that can help Loopers boost their account's value is Scenario. Thanks to its rarity, this emote costs more than $700, and only a handful of players in the world were able to get their hands on it.

Here's everything known about the rarest emote in the history of Epic Games' battle royale title.

Why is the Scenario emote in Fortnite rare?

Back in 2019, Epic Games collaborated with Samsung and released the Scenario emote. The dance is based on the choreography used in K-pop group iKON's music video for Love Scenario, and the background music is a revamped version of the song.

Between March 8, 2019, and December 31, 2019, players could redeem Scenario from the in-game store after purchasing the following Samsung devices:

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10+

Samsung Galaxy S10e

In the US, the Samsung Galaxy S10 series had a starting price of $749. The S10e was the cheapest of the lot ($749), followed by S10 ($899) and S10+ ($999).

This was a time when Fortnite mobile was gaining prominence, and Epic Games wanted more players to play the game on Android and iOS devices.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 series comprised flagship phones, and buying them for an in-game cosmetic wasn't feasible for the majority of players. Few content creators and streamers like Ninja unlocked it for showcases, and it was unlikely that any casual player would go this far for a skin.

Alex @AlexanderWhos scenario emote is a masterpiece scenario emote is a masterpiece

It is worth noting that the IKONIK skin was also available alongside the Scenario emote. Just like the emote, IKONIK is an extremely rare outfit, and anyone who owns it gains bragging rights.

How to get the Scenario emote in Fortnite?

As mentioned above, the Scenario emote was up for grabs for a limited time over three years ago. Players cannot redeem it in Chapter 3 Season 2, as the offer was restricted to the purchase of the S10 series until December 2019.

This explains why IKONIK and the Scenario emote are two of the rarest and most valuable cosmetics in Fortnite history.

Exclusive cosmetics have always been rare in Fortnite because they're never released in the Item Shop. These include cosmetics like EON, Galaxy, Blue Striker, and more.

IKONIC and Scenario are perfect examples of rare collectible skins, and it is safe to assume that they will be the most sought-after skins/cosmetics for years to come.

Edited by Danyal Arabi