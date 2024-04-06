"Aim for the bushes": Fortnite community reacts to player making critical blunder while jumping off the train

Fortnite is a game that provides players with a lot of freedom of play and experimentation, allowing them to toy with and explore new ideas and strategies every game. This freedom of exploration can provide the basis for many intense and highly skilled moments when executed properly. However, it can also create hilarious moments that leave the Fortnite community in stitches.

Such is the case with a recent Reddit clip shared by u/INFINITY--Oficial, where the player can be seen in a duo Zero Build match, wearing the Infinity skin and riding the Train with their teammate near the Grim Gate POI.

As they approached a bridge, planned to jump into the Underworld Waters below. However, as the player took a leap, they ended up falling onto land right next to the waters, leading them to state:

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

"I forgot velocity was a thing"

The critical blunder left the player's teammate confused, prompting them to say to the player:

"Mate, there was right there"

The hilarious moment captured in the Reddit clip invited a flurry of reactions from the Fortnite community, with Reddit user u/AmbitiousLock2921, referencing a similar moment from the popular comedy movie The Other Guys:

"Aim for the bushes"

Comment byu/INFINITY--Oficial from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comments from the community (Reddit/INFINITY--Oficial)

Other members of the community also chimed in with Reddit user u/yeahnohuh correcting the player on their use of the term "velocity," expressing how the moment is an example of momentum, not velocity. Meanwhile, u/DefinitelyNotFisk15 joked about how the player at least had physics lessons to know what happened.

Responding to this, Reddit user u/thatHadron once again jokingly added that the player got the term wrong, so maybe the physics lessons did not work as well as they intended.

Recounting a similar experience of a blunder in a Fortnite match, Reddit user u/Ecstatic-Screen761 commented:

"That used happen to me a lot and I almost always place #42 when it happened"

How to negate fall damage in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2?

While the error showcased in the Reddit clip shared by u/INFINITY--Oficial could have been avoided by calculating the distance they were falling, Chapter 5 Season 2 actually provides players with a lot of items and methods that can help protect themselves from fall damage.

One way is to acquire the Underworld Dash ability by either taking a dip into the green Underworld waters or acquiring the Aspect of Agility by defeating the Cerberus Boss NPC at the Grim Gate POI. If you use the Underworld Dash ability while falling, it negates all fall damage, allowing you to walk away unscathed.

Another way is by using the Wings of Icarus and flying away while you're falling, allowing you to break your fall instantly and take to the skies. At the start of Chapter 5 Season 2, players could negate fall damage by having the Wings of Icarus equipped as they landed. However, this has since been removed in a bid to balance this item.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!